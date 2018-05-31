The Asian Age | News

Thursday, May 31, 2018

India

Ramdev's Patanjali launches Kimbho app to challenge WhatsApp

PTI
Published : May 31, 2018, 8:34 am IST
Updated : May 31, 2018, 8:34 am IST

Earlier on May 27, Ramdev launched Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards in alliance with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Currently, Patanjali Ayurved offers a wide range of products from segments such as food, ayurvedic medicine, cosmetics, home care and personal care products. (Photo: PTI)
 Currently, Patanjali Ayurved offers a wide range of products from segments such as food, ayurvedic medicine, cosmetics, home care and personal care products. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday launched a new messaging application called Kimbho under his flagship company Patanjali.

Patanjali's spokesperson SK Tijarawala tweeted, "Now Bharat will speak. After launching sim cards,  Ramdev has launched a new messaging application called Kimbho. Now Whats App will be given a competition. Our own #SwadeshiMessagingplatform. Download it directly from Google Play store."

Kimbho application is being touted as a competitor of messaging app WhatsApp. The tagline of Kimbho is "Ab Bharat Bolega".

Earlier on May 27, Ramdev launched Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards in alliance with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Initially, only the employees and office bearers of Patanjali will be able to avail the benefits of the SIM card.

After its full-fledged launch, people will get discount of 10 per cent on Patanjali products with this card.

Currently, Patanjali Ayurved offers a wide range of products from segments such as food, ayurvedic medicine, cosmetics, home care and personal care products. Patanjali Ayurved had formally launched its e-commerce operations with website Patanjaliayurved.net earlier in 2018.

