The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 31, 2018 | Last Update : 09:39 PM IST

India, All India

Minor or not? Decision on Kathua juvenile next week

PTI
Published : May 31, 2018, 9:19 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2018, 9:18 pm IST

The juvenile had allegedly kidnapped the girl on Jan 10 on directions of his uncle Sanji Ram, who plotted her abduction and killing.

Sanji Ram, the main accused in Kathua rape and murder case. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Sanji Ram, the main accused in Kathua rape and murder case. (Photo: PTI/File)

Jammu: The fate of the juvenile accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua will be decided next week by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court with the Crime Branch moving a petition to contest that he is a minor, officials said on Thursday.

A decision on the petition, which will be heard early next week, will give clarity on whether his case will be heard along with the seven other accused before the Pathankot district and sessions judge or continue to be tried by the Juvenile Board in Kathua. 

"The police has conducted a thorough probe and also carried out medical tests on the accused. The reports suggest his age to be in the 19-23 age bracket," said a senior official of the state law department. 

He said all the evidence collected in the case was the same for all the accused. "We cannot make a witness depose twice -- once in Pathankot and the second time before the Juvenile Board. The clarity is important," the official said. 

The case was transferred out of Jammu and Kashmir to Pathankot following a petition moved by the victim's family, which pressed for a fair trial and cited the hostile attitude of the Kathua Bar Association that had tried to prevent Crime Branch officials from filing the charge sheet. 

On May 7, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra transferred the case to the district and sessions judge in Pathankot and directed it to hold in-camera day to day trial. 

In its nine-page order, the bench had said, "The juvenile, who is facing the trial, shall be dealt with in accordance with law and he should be given all special care and protection as per the command of the law." 

The juvenile had allegedly kidnapped the girl on January 10 on directions of his uncle Sanji Ram, who is the brain behind her abduction and killing. The minor along with Vishal, son of Sanji Ram, and special police officer Deepak Khajuria, alias 'Deepu', had raped her repeatedly for four days before killing her on January 14 and dumping her body in the jungle, the charge sheet said.

Tags: kathua rape and murder case, kathua accused, supreme court
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

Hunter who killed wild buffalo is gored to death by another member of herd

2

Is Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas? Twitter loses it after hearing so!

3

Mass Fidelity Core: Puts a shame to speakers twice its size

4

Tesla hits parked California police vehicle; driver blames 'Autopilot'

5

Britain may get first saint in 400 years

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham