For the RSS, former President is now Pranab da

New Delhi: At a time when differences have surfaced within the Congress over former President Pranab Mukherjee’s apparent move to send a clear signal that the RSS is not untouchable, the Sangh is now trying to establish a closer and a more intimate bond with the veteran Congressman.

The RSS, which used to refer to him as “Dr Pranab Mukherjee” or “Shri Pranab Mukherjee”, moved a step closer and now referred to him as “Pranab da”. On the website of the RSS’ mouthpiece Organiser, the lead story’s headline screamed: “Pranab Da at RSS Headquarter: Why Intolerant Brigade is Shocked?”

Incidentally, Mr Mukherjee is fondly called “dada” or “Pranabda” by his close associates and friends.

While Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, in a letter to Mr Mukherjee, said he was “deeply hurt” by his decision to accept the invitation, another senior Congress leader Abhishek “Manu” Singhvi said it was “wrong to judge someone for accepting an invitation till we listen to his speech”. Recalling his brief association with RSS mouthpieces, Mr Singhvi said he had also “written” for Panchjanya and Organiser and that his articles had been “well accepted” within the party. Mr Singhvi took a potshot at those who had opposed his decision to write for the RSS mouthpieces. He said while a majority of Congress leaders appreciated and accepted his decision, there were “a few snipers, which are there in every party”, who chose to target him. Former finance minister P. Chidambaram said now Mr Mukherjee has accepted the invitation, “it is wrong to discuss whether he should have accepted or not”. Claiming that he “wouldn’t have accepted the invitation”, Mr Chidambaram felt that Mr Mukherjee “should go there and tell them what is wrong with their ideology”.

For Mr Chennithala, Mr Mukherjee’s decision to attend the function was a “rude shock”. He wrote: “Being one of the tallest leaders of the great Indian National Congress, which has been responsible for preserving the secular fabric of this country, your decision has invited unparalleled disgruntlement among the rank and file of the Congress Party.”

Mr Chennithala urged the former President to reconsider his decision. “As a person who has served as the First Citizen of our country and the greatest ambassador of secularism, I request you to reconsider your decision to attend the RSS meet on June 7, 2018.”

As the Congress seemed to be a house divided over the issue, Organiser maintained in its lead article that “people who share the same values of patriotism and are dedicated to social change are bound to attend the RSS camps on invitations despite different political ideologies”. Justifying its move to invite Mr Mukherjee, the lead article argued: “The RSS has always been inviting people across the political spectrum that are active in social services and public life. In continuation of its tradition, the RSS invited Dr Pranab Mukherjee this time, and he reciprocated by accepting the same.”

Dragging in the BJP’s latest bugbear, Jawaharlal Nehru, the article reminded people that “having been affected by the tireless services of swayamsevaks during the India-China War (1962), then PM Jawaharlal Nehru invited the RSS to officially take part in the Republic Day parade. More than 3,000 swayamsevaks participated graciously.”

Moving on to Mahatma Gandhi, the article reminded all that it was a “well-known fact that Mahatma Gandhi had graced a RSS event at Wardha (Maharashtra) in 1934...” It claimed Gandhiji “was convinced that any organisation which was inspired by the ideals of service and self-sacrifice was bound to grow in strength”.

It was further noted that the “Sangh has been extending red-carpet welcome to patriots who are active in public life since 1930s. Former vice-president Zakir Hussain and Jayaprakash Narayan were also invited, and they also appreciated the work of the Sangh when they closely watched it.”

The article then quoted late Gen. K.M. Cariappa, who had visited a Sangh camp in 1959 at Mangalore. The general had apparently said: “The Sangh’s work is close to my heart. If a Muslim can be very vocal while eulogising Islam, what is wrong if the Sangh safeguards the values of Hindutva? My dear young friends! Never get discouraged by the fake propaganda against you. Dr Hedgewar presented you with an ideal of selfless service. You must advance on the same! Today Bharat is in dire need of selfless volunteers like you.”