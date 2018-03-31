Severed foot kept between man’s legs in UP hospital

In a case of medical apathy, a severed foot of a man was kept between his legs at the district hospital in Sultanpur.

In a case of medical apathy, a severed foot of a man was kept between his legs at the district hospital in Sultanpur.

Lucknow: After Jhansi, where a man’s severed leg was kept as a pillow under his head earlier this month, another sumilar case has come to light in Sultanpur district.

In a case of medical apathy, a severed foot of a man was kept between his legs at the district hospital in Sultanpur.

The man, Atul Pandey, 48, lost a foot when a train ran over him. The locals rushed him to a nearby district hospital. During the course of treatment, the severed foot was kept between his legs. It was only removed by the doctors when people started clicking pictures of it.

Pandey’s condition started deteriorating due to excessive loss of blood and he has now been referred to Lucknow for treatment.

Meanwhile, the chief medical superintendent Dr Yogendra Yati denied the incident and said that immediate treatment was given to the patient.