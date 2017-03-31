Madhya Pradesh govt plans to make Sanskrit compulsory up to Class 12

The Madhya Pradesh Sanskrit Board, which mooted the idea, is set to send a proposal to this effect to the state government shortly.

(Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is mulling to make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1 to 12.

The Madhya Pradesh Sanskrit Board, which mooted the idea, is set to send a proposal to this effect to the state government shortly. “The proposal to make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1 to 12 was first mooted by district education officers at a convention here recently,” an official of the board told this newspaper.

He said the students should face no problem in accepting Sanskrit as a compulsory subject as they are found to be comfortable in learning English, also not their mother tongue, from Class 1.

Sources said the state government was planning to hire Sanskrit teachers from RSS-run schools, Saraswati Shisu Mandir, to teach the ancient language of India to the students in the school.