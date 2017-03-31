The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 31, 2017 | Last Update : 04:45 AM IST

India, All India

Madhya Pradesh govt plans to make Sanskrit compulsory up to Class 12

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Mar 31, 2017, 4:31 am IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2017, 4:42 am IST

The Madhya Pradesh Sanskrit Board, which mooted the idea, is set to send a proposal to this effect to the state government shortly.

Sources said the state government was planning to hire Sanskrit teachers from RSS-run schools, Saraswati Shisu Mandir, to teach the ancient language of India to the students in the school. (Photo: PTI)
 Sources said the state government was planning to hire Sanskrit teachers from RSS-run schools, Saraswati Shisu Mandir, to teach the ancient language of India to the students in the school. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is mulling to make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1 to 12.

The Madhya Pradesh Sanskrit Board, which mooted the idea, is set to send a proposal to this effect to the state government shortly. “The proposal to make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1 to 12 was first mooted by district education officers at a convention here recently,” an official of the board told this newspaper.

He said the students should face no problem in accepting Sanskrit as a compulsory subject as they are found to be comfortable in learning English, also not their mother tongue, from Class 1.

Sources said the state government was planning to hire Sanskrit teachers from RSS-run schools, Saraswati Shisu Mandir, to teach the ancient language of India to the students in the school.

Tags: madhya pradesh government, school, madhya pradesh sanskrit board
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

It's a wrap! Austria schedule of Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai completed

2

PCB to take legal action against BCCI

3

Terminally ill people inspire people with jokes on death

4

BJP MLA makes bizarre demand, wants Maharashtra Legislative Council scrapped

5

Jeff Bezos is the second richest person, following Bill Gates

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham