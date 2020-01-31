Friday, Jan 31, 2020 | Last Update : 05:53 AM IST

India, All India

IndiGo pilot objects to Kamra ban

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 31, 2020, 1:47 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2020, 1:47 am IST

Tells airline it should have consulted him, says Kamra was not unruly.

Kunal Kamra
 Kunal Kamra

New Delhi: The pilot of the IndiGo Mumbai-Lucknow flight in which standup comedian Kunal Kamra allegedly “heckled” journalist Arnab Goswami on Tuesday has written to his airline objecting to the ban on Kamra, saying that at no point was he unruly and had obeyed the instructions of the pilot. The aircraft captain added that Kamra had never endangered safety or disobeyed any instructions, leading to questions about the way IndiGo had banned him, without any formal inquiry.

Under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), only a temporary 30-day ban can be imposed on passengers pending an inquiry by a committee. For offensive behaviour designed to provoke and create a disturbance, also seen as disruptive behaviour, a passenger can be banned for a maximum of three months, while “physically abusive behaviour” and “endangering the aircraft and passengers” carry bans of six months and two years respectively.

IndiGo announced a ban of six months while other airlines — Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir — did not give any timeframe for the ban. Vistara has said that its internal committee is examining matters.

Capt. Rohit Mateti is learnt to have written to IndiGo’s management, saying: “I was disheartened to learn that my airline has taken action in this case solely on the basis of social media posts with no consultation whatsoever with pilot-in-command. This is somewhat unprecedented in my nine years of airline flying. Moving forward, am I to understand that the bar for interpretation of a disruptive passenger is lower/different when it comes to a high-profile case? I would like a clarification from the airline as it leaves a lot of room for ambiguity.”

Capt. Mateti has in his letter also given out details of the flight and the incident, saying that “while Kamra’s behaviour was unacceptable and verbally abusive, at no point of time he did not comply with crew instructions”. He added Kamra went back to his seat every time an announcement was made and he had later apologised to him about his conduct. He added that Arnab Goswami had been asked if he wanted to lodge any complaint.

“After the flight, when most of the passengers had deplaned, Mr Kamra requested permission to enter the flight deck to speak with me to personally apologise again... I asked him if this issue was political in nature, which he confirmed. I advised him that while we are all entitled to our opinions there is a time and place to voice them, and that mid-flight was no place for it. He agreed, thanked us and left the aircraft,” the pilot added.

While IndiGo had promptly imposed the ban on Mr Kamra, all other airlines acted after minister of state for civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri advised them to take action, saying: “Offensive behaviour designed to provoke and create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable and endangers the safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned.”

Mr Kamra had in a statement said he had apologised to the crew and the pilots of the plane, but he had no regrets as he did it for his “hero” Rohit Vemula.

Tags: kunal kamra, indigo pilot

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

9-judge Supreme Court bench to take up Sabarimala case on February 3

Sir Dominic Asquith

British diplomats very interested on J&K visit: Sir Dominic Asquith

DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

SC stays Madras HC proceedings against Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

With a student studying in China’s Wuhan University being tested positive in Kerala for novel coronavirus, the Kerala government has sounded high alert in all districts and stepped up surveillance and prevention activities.

Kerala sounds alert as 1,053 under watch

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone 12 shocker as stunning new Apple iPhone revealed

2

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Early contender for best midrange smartphone!

3

New Apple leak will make existing iPhone owners jump with joy

4

Belkin Boost Up 10W charging pad review: Fast charge, wirelessly!

5

Exclusive Apple leak reveals exciting iPhone design that will leave the world stunned

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham