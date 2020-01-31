Friday, Jan 31, 2020 | Last Update : 01:49 AM IST

India, All India

Akalis on CAA: ‘You can’t pass law like this that’ll hurt people’

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Jan 31, 2020, 1:43 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2020, 1:43 am IST

Former ally Shiv Sena and current partner Janata Dal (United) were conspicuous by their absence from the all-party meeting.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minster Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Barely a day after patching up with the BJP for the Delhi Assembly elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday took on the government over the CAA and NRC, saying that legislation like this that would “hurt citizens and minorities should not be passed like this”.

At an all-party meeting called by the Centre ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, Akali Rajya Sabha MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder is learnt to have said: “You cannot pass a legislation like this which would hurt citizens and minorities”.    

It might be recalled that while the Akalis had voted in favour of the bill when it was passed in Parliament, it had refused to ally with the BJP for the Delhi polls, citing its opposition to the CAA, but on Wednesday they teamed up together at a joint press conference.

Sources said almost all Opposition parties opposed the CAA and the proposed NRC and sought an immediate discussion on the issue. Trinamul Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said the government had already collected data for Aadhaar. “Why are you putting poor people under all this stress for data collection for NPR again”.

The DMK accused the government of not listening to the Opposition and said all railway projects cleared by former ministers Mamata Banerjee and Ram Vilas Paswan were being held up.

Former ally Shiv Sena and current partner Janata Dal (United) were conspicuous by their absence from the all-party meeting.

Apart from the CAA/NRC, other issues which were raised by the parties were unemployment, the demand for the release of political prisoners, including former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers, and issues of federalism, specially those involving release of funds.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters that the Opposition parties sought the immediate release of former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah so that he could attend the session from Friday, while senior leader Anand Sharma said the issue of some “incendiary” statements made by BJP leaders during the Delhi poll campaign was also raised.

The parties also questioned the government on the “worsening” economic situation and “rising” unemployment, to which Prime Minster Narendra Modi responded that he agreed there was a need to discuss the economic issues as suggested by the members. He urged the members to see how the country can gain from the prevailing global economic scenario.

Addressing the meeting earlier, Mr Azad accused the government of gradually shortening Parliament sessions. He said that earlier the Budget Session used to be around 3-4 months, but now it is barely 30 days.

“We brought the government’s attention to these protests. The government has displayed arrogance by not reaching out to protesters to hear their concerns... The economic condition is worsening, GDP growth is down and unemployment is at its peak,” he told the media.

Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi rejected the charge that the government has been reducing the duration of sessions, and noted that Opposition parties have often opposed any move to extend sessions. He also said the government’s legislative agenda for the Budget Session had 45 bills, including seven financial measures and two ordinances.

Tags: shiromani akali dal, mamata banerjee

Latest From India

Kunal Kamra

IndiGo pilot objects to Kamra ban

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow at Model Town in New Delhi on Thursday ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. (Photo: PTI)

Election Commission cracks down on minister and BJP MP

The first positive case of novel coronavirus was reported in India on Thursday, from Kerala. The health ministry issued a statement on Thursday saying the pati-ent was a student studying at Wuhan University in China.

1st positive case of coronavirus found in Kerala

A person (face blurred as his being an adult could not be ascertained) brandishes a gun towards people protesting against the CAA near Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Teen opens fire at Jamia, huge protests erupt again

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone 12 shocker as stunning new Apple iPhone revealed

2

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Early contender for best midrange smartphone!

3

New Apple leak will make existing iPhone owners jump with joy

4

Belkin Boost Up 10W charging pad review: Fast charge, wirelessly!

5

Exclusive Apple leak reveals exciting iPhone design that will leave the world stunned

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham