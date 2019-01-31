Thursday, Jan 31, 2019 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

India, All India

'Ram temple construction from Feb 21, ready to face bullets': Top seer

PTI
Published : Jan 31, 2019, 10:58 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2019, 10:58 am IST

'Dharamadesh' issued by the Dwarka Peeth Shankaracharya after the 'Dharam Sansad' urged Hindus to reach Ayodhya carrying four bricks each.

Religious leader Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati said on Wednesday that a ceremony to mark the start of construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on February 21. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Religious leader Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati said on Wednesday that a ceremony to mark the start of construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on February 21. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Prayagraj: Religious leader Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati said on Wednesday that a ceremony to mark the start of construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on February 21, even if those gathering there have to "face bullets".

The date for the planned ceremony, akin to a 'shilanyas', was announced at the end of a three-day congregation of seers at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The announcement comes a day after the Centre filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking permission to transfer "surplus" land adjacent to the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site to its original owners.

The 'dharamadesh' (edict) issued by the Dwarka Peeth Shankaracharya after the 'Dharam Sansad' urged Hindus to reach Ayodhya carrying four bricks each.

The planned ceremony is being called 'Ishtika Nyas', or the laying of bricks.

The Shankaracharya said the sadhus will begin their march to Ayodhya from Prayagraj after Basant Panchami, which falls on February 10.

According to news agency Press Trust of India, he said they were "ready to face bullets."

The Shankaracharya criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for not bringing legislation to enable the construction of the temple, even though it had an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha.

It said the government demonstrated this majority when a bill to provide reservation in government jobs and educational institutes for the economically weaker sections was passed in Parliament.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has also planned a two-day 'Dharam Sansad' in Prayagraj, starting Thursday.

Tags: ram temple, vhp, supreme court, swami swaroopanand saraswati
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

The Delhi High Court on January 11 had refused to quash the FIR lodged against Asthana on bribery allegations and set a 10-week deadline to complete the investigation. (Photo: File)

SC dismisses PIL against appointment of Rakesh Asthana as DG civil aviation security

Justice Ramana became the third judge of the apex court to recuse himself from hearing the matter as Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justice A K Sikri had earlier recused themselves from adjudicating the case. (Photo: File)

Another SC judge recuses from hearing plea against appointment of Nageswara Rao

Addressing the media he said, 'Today, the country is observing the proceedings of the Parliament. The MPs should hold a meaningful debate in this session of Parliament. We are eager to hold a debate on all important issues.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Eager to hold debate on all important issues: PM ahead of Budget Session

Congress has an upper hand in Ramgarh, with the party’s Zub air leading over BJP’s Sukhwant Singh by a slim margin.

Bypoll results: Congress ahead in Rajasthan, Haryana’s Jind yet to show trends

MOST POPULAR

1

In love with your Google Assistant?

2

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

3

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

4

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

5

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham