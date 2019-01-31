Thursday, Jan 31, 2019 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

Called PM Modi ‘sir’ to satisfy his ego: Chandrababu Naidu

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 31, 2019, 12:35 pm IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2019, 12:35 pm IST

The TDP chief also stated that even the poll alliance with the BJP in 2014 was for the sake of the state.

Amaravati: Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi again, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that he addressed him as ‘sir’ to satisfy his ego for the sake of the state.

Naidu said that he did everything possible in the hope that PM Modi will do justice to the state following its ‘unjust’ bifurcation.

“When I met then US President Bill Clinton, I addressed him as Mr Clinton, not as ‘sir’. Modi is my junior in politics. But when he came (to power), I addressed him as sir 10 times. I did this for the sake of the state and to satisfy his ego in the hope that he will do justice to the state,” Naidu said.

The TDP chief also stated that even the poll alliance with the BJP in 2014 was for the sake of the state and added that they would have got 10 more seats without the alliance with BJP.

Naidu, whose party pulled out of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for its refusal to special status last year, said he took the step after reaching to a conclusion that PM Modi will not do justice.

Recalling that Naidu was the first to demand resignation of Modi as the CM of Gujarat in wake of the riots in the state, he said this could be a reason for Modi’s bias against Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu also alleged that Modi government was targeting all the political rivals with cases by CBI, ED and other agencies. He also claimed that a case against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was withdrawn after he ‘compromised’ with PM Modi.

However, YSR Congress, Congress, BJP, Jana Sena and the Left parties did not attend the all-party meeting called by Naidu to mount pressure on the Centre for special category status to the state.

Naidu assured the meeting that the government would withdraw the cases booked against those fighting for special status. A decision in this regard would be taken at the cabinet meeting to be held on Thursday.

This was the third all-party meeting called by Naidu and like in the past, major opposition parties stayed away alleging he is not sincere in achieving the goal.

