The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 31, 2018 | Last Update : 09:18 AM IST

India, All India

CM Yogi Adityanath pledges to crack down on Kasganj culprits

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 31, 2018, 1:41 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2018, 1:42 am IST

The western Uttar Pradesh town remained tense due to a protest and an attack on a place of worship.

 "Our government is committed to provide security to each and every citizen. Anarchy has no place in the state," Chief Minister Adityanath told reporters in Lucknow, his first comment on the clashes. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)

Lucknow/New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday broke his silence on the Kasganj communal violence and promised action against culprits even as some BJP leaders, including Union ministers, saw a hand of “pro-Pakistan elements” in the “pre-planned” five-day-old flare-up which claimed one life on January 26. Governor Ram Naik had on Monday termed the Kasganj violence a “blot” on the state.

The western Uttar Pradesh town remained tense due to a protest and an attack on a place of worship. In a related development, Hindu outfits staged a demonstration in Agra district collectorate in protest against the Kasganj violence. A large number of RAF and PAC personnel were deployed to keep a check on rumour mongers and trouble makers.

While UP chief minister stressed that “anarchy has no place in the state,” two Union ministers — Giriraj Singh and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti — made controversial remarks over the incident.

Meanwhile, the Union home ministry has sought a report from the UP government on the incident that took place on the Republic Day.

“Our government is committed to provide security to each and every citizen. Anarchy has no place in the state,” Mr Adityanath told reporters in Lucknow. He warned of “strict action” against the perpetrators of violence.

Courting controversy, Giriraj Singh, minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises in the Narendra Modi government, claimed that media would have chosen a “different” line if the killed person would have been from the minority community.

He said that he felt that the violence was “pre-planned”.

Minister of state for food processing industries, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti blamed “pro-Pakistan” and “anti-national” elements for the trouble which started over a rally on Republic Day.

Another BJP hardliner and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Katiyar waded in the row saying there were some “miscreants who support Pakistan” who could go to any extent to defy the tricolour.

“Earlier, there were no communal clashes in Kasganj district as all lived in harmony. But it has come to light that there are some miscreants who support Pakistan and will go to any extent to defy the tricolour. They need to be dealt with strictly,” he said.

Mr Singh also referred to Bareilly district magistrate Raghvendra Vikram Singh’s comments on  Facebook that appeared to blame right-wing groups for provoking communal clashes.

Tags: giriraj singh, yogi adityanath, communal clashes, kasganj violence

MOST POPULAR

1

Cryptocurrency ads to be banned by Facebook

2

Black cats being dumped as they don’t look good in owners’ selfies

3

Best flagship killer smartphones under Rs 40,000

4

Triple treat: Blue Moon, Supermoon, Total Lunar Eclipse rolled into one

5

Facebook to flood your feed with local news now on

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

The international Customs Day was held in Mumbai on Saturday, where several Bollywood stars dazzled. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars showcase their grooves at the International Customs Day

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: B-town celebs Amitabh, Sushmita and Shraddha spotted

Bollywood stars turned up for the screening of 'Padmaavat' held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars lend their support to Padmaavat team at special screening

With the film releasing on Thursday, the team of 'Padmaavat' held screenings, where Bollywood stars were snapped. (Photo: Viral BhayanI)

Movie time: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others watch Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham