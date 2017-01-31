The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 31, 2017 | Last Update : 11:09 AM IST

India, All India

Modi appeals to Oppn for productive discussion of budget

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 31, 2017, 11:01 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2017, 11:01 am IST

Most Opposition parties have expressed unhappiness about the Budget being held before the Assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Ahead of the start of the Budget session of Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that for the first time the Union Budget would be presented on February 1, a month in advance, and that also for the first time ever, the Railway Budget would be merged with the general one.

“I implore all political parties to discuss the issues at hand and work for the welfare of the people,” Modi said while speaking to the media.

“Had discussions with parties individually and collectively. Productive & detailed discussion of budget should be done,” he added.

“The Budget today is not going to be state-specific, it will be for the whole country,” Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said reacting to media questions.

On Opposition parties threatening to disrupt the Budget session over several issues including demonetisation, Naidu said, “Government is ready to discuss every issue. We have nothing to hide, worry about or fear”.

Modi had on Monday held an all-party meeting ahead of the start of the Budget session, where he called Parliament a 'mahapanchayat' which should function despite differences.

Most Opposition parties including the Congress have expressed unhappiness about the Budget being held before the Assembly elections in 5 states, arguing that this would lead to the government doling out sops to appease the voters.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has gone a step ahead and decided to boycott the start of the Budget session.

President Pranab Mukherjee will address both the Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall of Parliament House in Delhi to start off the Budget session today.

The Economic Survey will also be tabled later in the day.  

Apart from the presentation of the general budget, 34 bills will be taken up for passing and consideration during the entire session. These include three ordinances which will be replaced through bills. The ordinances relate to Enemy Property, Payment of Wages and Specified Bank Notes.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had recommended that the Budget session should commence on January 31 and the Union Budget be presented the next day so that the new financial provisions come into force on April 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year.

Tags: union budget, budget 2017, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Vivo V4 Plus review: Get clicked in a new light

2

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

3

UP polls: A political party names a donkey as its CM candidate

4

UP polls: Aparna Yadav, husband have Rs 23 cr assets including a swanky Lamborghini

5

'Belan Brigade' in Punjab to tackle drug menace in polls

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The internet takes yet another dig at Donald Trump when he used his hands in a fashinable way to cap a pen. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald Trump capping the pen makes the Internet go crazy

Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Lunar new year celebrated by ethnic Chinese in Kolkata

Madhav Narayan is a month long festival celebrated by the hindu devotees and women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepalese celebrate holy festival of Madhav Narayan

Many countries across the world celebrate the Lunar New Year lighting up the skies and streets in their cities.

Lunar New Year celebrations light up the sky across the world

The internet makes the most out of a dust bin that resembled Donald Trump with a yellow top to put him in the most ideal situations. (Photo: Twitter)

The Internet had a funny take on a Donald Trump-looking dustbin

Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Hard-hitting illustrations call out shaming of rape victims

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham