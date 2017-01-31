The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 31, 2017 | Last Update : 03:34 AM IST

India, All India

Coptergate: New bid to get UAE extradite Christen Michel

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Jan 31, 2017, 2:46 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2017, 2:44 am IST

Michel is one of the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case.

Christen Michel
 Christen Michel

New Delhi: India’s diplomatic overtures to the UAE is apparently not helping as far as extradition issues are concerned. Though the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited India as the chief guest for the Republic Day parade and Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received him, the prime investigating agency, ED is not being able to get its hand on Christen Michel, an accused in the multi-crore Augusta Westland helicopter deal case. 

“The ED will send a fresh request for Michel’s early deportation in a day or two. So far the agency has sent several such requests and all these failed to evoke any response from the authorities concerned in the UAE,” sources said.

For BJP, AugustaWestland helicopter deal scam is a priority to target Congress over corruption. Besides, the arrest of  the former IAF chief, S.P. Tyagi in this case, the BJP has also accused some top Congress leaders close to the party high command of accepting “kickbacks.”

Michel is one of the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, by CBI and the ED. Both the agencies have notified an Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him even as the ED has already made a similar request to the UAE authorities against Michel. While the CBI has sought his arrest for “criminal conspiracy, cheating, illegal gratification and abuse of official position”, the ED wants him for charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ED has already filed a chargesheet against him in June, 2016 under money laundering charges and it had alleged in its probe report that Michel received Euro 30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

Michel was extensively interviewed by the Indian media last year and both the agencies want him to join their respective probes.

Tags: agustawestland case, s.p. tyagi, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

UP polls: Aparna Yadav, husband have Rs 23 cr assets including a swanky Lamborghini

2

'Belan Brigade' in Punjab to tackle drug menace in polls

3

Widower asks for fishing mate in heartbreaking post

4

8 camera tricks that will help you capture unique photos

5

People talk to the dead through this phone booth in Japan

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham