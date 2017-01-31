5 soldiers, rescued from snow cave-in, die

Three of the victims are from Maharahstra and one each from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Srinagar: Five Army jawans rescued alive, but seriously injured after they were trapped under snow while on a routine patrol along the Line of Control (LoC) Saturday, died in hospital Monday.

The Army said the soldiers from the 56 Rashtriya Rifles died despite being given “best available” medical aid at the nearest facility in frontier Kupwara district.

Efforts to evacuate them to Srinagar failed because the region was receiving heavy snowfall, making safe navigation of helicopters impossible. Three of the victims are from Maharahstra and one each from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

They are Ramchandra Shamrao, Grenadier Thamothara Kannan M., Signalman Parmar Deva, Sepoy Dhavale Ganesh Kisan and Sepoy Ambore Balaji Bhagwanrao.

“Helicopters couldn’t bring them to Srinagar for treatment,” defence spokesperson Col. Rajesh Kalia said.