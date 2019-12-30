Monday, Dec 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:59 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi praises youth for ‘questioning system’ if needed

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 30, 2019, 7:38 am IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2019, 7:38 am IST

Mr Modi exhorted the youth to give a thought to this responsibility and take this resolve on Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary on January 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide stir led mainly by young people and students against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register for Citizens (NRC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted the youth and lauded them for believing in the system and questioning it when it does not respond properly.

In his last “Mann ki Baat” radio address of 2019, Mr Modi said the youth hate anarchy and disorder and dislike casteism, nepotism and favouritism, remarks that come in the backdrop of recent violence in various university campuses over the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed NRC.

“According to me, they appreciate the system. Not just that, they prefer to follow the system. And in the event of the system not responding properly, they get restless and even courageously question the system itself! I consider this attribute as a virtue. One can even say with certitude here that the country’s youth detests anarchy of any sort. They despise any element of lack of governance and instability; abhorring any shades of nepotism, casteism, favo-uritism or gender discrimination,” Mr Modi said.

He hoped young India will play a key role in building modern India in the coming decade and cited Swami Vivekananda, who had said young people who are full of energy and dynamism, possess the power to usher in change.

“I am of the firm belief that for India, this decade will be, not only about development and progress of the youth; it will also prove to be about the country’s progress, harnessing their collective might. This generation will play a major role in modernising India; I feel it beyond doubt,” he added.

Mr Modi exhorted the youth to give a thought to this responsibility and take this resolve on Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary on January 12. He also cited cases when young people vociferously react to any incident of disorder and make a video of it to make the culprit realise its consequences.

“Thus, our new generation is an embodiment, a reflection of a new system, a new order, a new age, a new thought. Today, India eagerly awaits this generation expectantly. These are the very people who have to elevate the country to greater heights,” he said.

Tags: narendra modi, citizenship amendment act

Latest From India

Pokhriyal claimed that the Muslim population in India has grown from “9 per cent during Independence to 14 per cent at present”. (Photo: File)

‘Modi govt will not tolerate this’: HRD minister to universities against CAA

Keshari was here to attend a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act -2019. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata is a ghost who is fearful of Lord Ram, says BJP leader

(Photo: ANI)

Dense fog shrouds Delhi; throws rail traffic out of gear, flights diverted

Surupa Sen and Pavitra Reddy; Anita Ratnam; poster for the annual arts festival at Kalakshetra.

Margazhi is season to celebrate the aesthetic of Rukminidevi Arundale

MOST POPULAR

1

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

2

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

3

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

4

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

5

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham