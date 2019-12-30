Monday, Dec 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:59 AM IST

India, All India

Housing for jawans to be enhanced: Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 30, 2019, 8:03 am IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2019, 8:03 am IST

The new state-of-the-art campus of the CRPF headquarters is coming up within the CGO complex at Lodhi Road and would be spread over 2.23 acre.

BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah
 BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Appreciating the role of central security forces in guarding the nation, home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was determined to look after the welfare of their families as they carried out their duty.

Speaking on the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony for CRPF’s new headquarters in the Capital, Mr Shah stated that the government was working on a plan to ensure that every security personnel, posted with the central forces, gets to spend 100 days with their family per year. Besides, health care facilities would be extended to all family members of security personnel.

“The centre is making efforts to increase housing satisfaction for jawans and officials of the central armed police forces,” the home minister said, adding that steps will be taken in the upcoming Budget to allocate funds for this subject.

CRPF is the biggest central para-military forces and is involved in several internal security arrangements having been deployed in areas like the Kashmir Valley, Naxal-infested regions and the North-East.

The new state-of-the-art campus of the CRPF headquarters is coming up within the CGO complex at Lodhi Road and would be spread over 2.23 acre.

The project, to be executed by the CPWD, would be completed by 2022 when the entire para-military force top-brass and operations would shift to the new building. The new headquarters will have a total of ground plus 11 floors. Though at present also the CRPF headquarters are located within the CGO complex but a number of the force’s key units like the RAF, CoBRA, medical, training, communications, and works and recruitment are spread over different locations all over the Capital due to inadequate space at the existing headquarters building.

But once the new headquarters comes into existence all units and operations of CRPF would move into the same building. The new headquarters will have a total of ground plus 11 floors. The building will house a modern auditorium, conference hall, barracks for subordinate staff, central police canteen, gymnasium, guest room, kitchen and dining room and mechanical parking for 520 cars and 15 buses.

The new building will also have skywalks on the 6th and 7th floor which would connect the office building with the cafeteria. The new campus will also have a water and sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting system and an indigenous ventilation system.

Tags: amit shah, narendra modi

Latest From India

Pokhriyal claimed that the Muslim population in India has grown from “9 per cent during Independence to 14 per cent at present”. (Photo: File)

‘Modi govt will not tolerate this’: HRD minister to universities against CAA

Keshari was here to attend a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act -2019. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata is a ghost who is fearful of Lord Ram, says BJP leader

(Photo: ANI)

Dense fog shrouds Delhi; throws rail traffic out of gear, flights diverted

Surupa Sen and Pavitra Reddy; Anita Ratnam; poster for the annual arts festival at Kalakshetra.

Margazhi is season to celebrate the aesthetic of Rukminidevi Arundale

MOST POPULAR

1

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

2

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

3

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

4

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

5

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham