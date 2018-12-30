The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:17 AM IST

India, All India

Pak may give Sikhs access to Kartarpur without visas

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 30, 2018, 6:33 am IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2018, 6:33 am IST

Pakistan is believed to be looking at the “sensitive” issue.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan had presided over a high-profile ceremony last month at the gurdwara to mark the beginning of the construction of the corridor on the Pakistani side. (Photo: AP)
 Pakistan PM Imran Khan had presided over a high-profile ceremony last month at the gurdwara to mark the beginning of the construction of the corridor on the Pakistani side. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Is Pakistan considering visa-free access for Indian Sikh pilgrims when they visit the historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in November next year? Reports suggest this could be so. A large number of Indian Sikh pilgrims are due to visit the historic gurdwara in less than a year for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

According to TV reports on Saturday, Pakistan is considering visa-free access for Indian pilgrims but is planning to retain the right to refuse entry at the same time in the case of any individual. In fact, for the past few months, Pakistani media reports suggested a provision for visa-free entry for Indian Sikh pilgrims could be a distinct possibility next year. Pakistan is believed to be looking at the “sensitive” issue. According to the TV reports, Pakistan is compiling a 14-point draft of its plans for entry of Sikh pilgrims next year, which could be shared with India once it is finalised.

It may be recalled that Pakistan is also building a “corridor” with modern facilities for the benefit of pilgrims from the international border to the gurdwara located just a few kilometres away in Pakistans Punjab. India is similarly constructing a corridor too on the Indian side.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan had presided over a high-profile ceremony last month at the gurdwara to mark the beginning of the construction of the corridor on the Pakistani side. Thousands of Indian Sikh pilgrims had been given visas last month by Pakistan to visit the gurdwara where Guru Nanak had spent the last years of his life in the 16th century.   

Tags: indian sikh pilgrims, kartarpur, imran khan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

2

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

3

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

4

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

5

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: This love story is not that easy

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham