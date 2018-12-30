The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 30, 2018 | Last Update : 06:35 PM IST

India, All India

Navy team leader enters Meghalaya mine to ascertain water level as rescue restarts

PTI
Published : Dec 30, 2018, 5:42 pm IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2018, 5:42 pm IST

The Navy wanted to measure water level as their divers can operate up to 100 feet in a closed container-type situation, an official said.

East Jaintia Hills: Visuals of operations underway to rescue the trapped miners. (Photo: ANI)
 East Jaintia Hills: Visuals of operations underway to rescue the trapped miners. (Photo: ANI)

Lumthari (Meghalaya): A team leader from the Indian Navy and NDRF personnel went inside a 370-foot-deep mine, where 15 miners are trapped, to ascertain the water level inside on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Navy divers and their equipment arrived at the site around 1:30 pm Sunday after which the Navy personnel started measuring the actual level of the water in the mine shaft.

The 10 pumps brought by the rescue team from Odisha have been kept on standby. Meanwhile, the divers have also been kept on standby, the officials said.

The Navy wanted to ascertain the water level as their divers can operate up to 100 feet in a closed container-type situation, a district official said.

Nearly 200 rescuers from various agencies are stationed at the site. The Odisha Fire Service team had brought 10 high-powered pumps with them.

East Jaintia Hills district SP Sylvester Nongtynger said that at least two pumps will have to be lowered down to the water level inside the mine shaft to begin the operation.

Odisha Chief Fire Officer S Sethi said his team was tasked with pumping water out and they are ready for the job. "Our only concern is that if we install the pumps now, the carbon exhaust may suffocate the entire mine shaft," Sethi said. The remaining eight pumps will be placed at various locations identified in the area, he said.

One high-powered submersible pumps with an output capacity of 500 gallons per minute is arriving on Sunday from CIL Ranchi, CIL Kolkata GM A K Bharali said. Bharali, who arrived here four days ago, said that as soon as the generators and platforms are made available at the mine shaft, the pumping of water will begin.

Five more pumps from CIL Centres in Ranchi, Dhandbad and Asansol are on road and are expected to arrive anytime, he said.

A senior district official said a few pumps of Coal India Ltd have arrived in Guwahati and are expected to reach the site soon. A team of 25 CIL personnel are at the site and survey teams are doing their job, Bharali said.

The miners have been trapped in the mine in the Ksan area of Lumthari village in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district since December 13, after water from the nearby Lytein river gushed into it.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is coordinating the rescue operations with the help of Navy, the NDMA and Coal India Ltd.

"The Navy divers have reported that they have the capacity to go a depth of 100 feet, whereas the NDRF divers can go to a depth of 30 feet," East Jaintia Hills district SP Sylvester Nongtyngerthe said.

Tags: meghalaya rescue operation, east jaintia hills, meghalaya mine rescue
Location: India, Meghalaya

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

2

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

3

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

4

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

5

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: This love story is not that easy

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham