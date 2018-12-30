The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Dec 30, 2018

India, All India

Legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen passes away at 95

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Dec 30, 2018, 1:46 pm IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2018, 1:46 pm IST

Mrinal Sen, known for films like 'Neel Akasher Neechey' and 'Bhuvan Shome', was acclaimed filmmaker and ambassador of parallel cinema.

Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning film director Mrinal Sen passed away on Sunday after a prolonged battle with age-related ailments. (Photo: Twitter | @paramspeak)
 Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning film director Mrinal Sen passed away on Sunday after a prolonged battle with age-related ailments. (Photo: Twitter | @paramspeak)

Kolkata: Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning film director Mrinal Sen passed away on Sunday after a prolonged battle with age-related ailments. He was 95.

The Padma Bhushan awardee, best known for films such as "Neel Akasher Neechey", "Bhuvan Shome", "Ek Din Achanak", "Padatik" and "Mrigayaa", was one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of the country and an ambassador of parallel cinema.

"Sen passed away today around 10:30 am due to age-related ailments," a family member said. The auteur, who has won multiple National Film awards, was known for his artistic depiction of social reality. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of Sen on Twitter.

"Saddened at the passing away of Mrinal Sen. A great loss to the film industry. My condolences to his family," she tweeted.

CPI Secretary General Sitaram Yechury also remembered the filmmaker for his humanistic narrative. "Mrinal Sen's passing away is a big loss not only to Cinema but to the world of Culture & India's civilisational values. Mrinal da radicalised cinematography by his people-centric humanistic narrative. Deepest condolences," he wrote.

Bengali film industry also mourned the loss of the illustrious director. Parambrata Chatterjee tweeted, "End of an era... an epoch... legends never die... bhalo thakben (stay well)."

Prosenjit Chatterjee said, "At the end of the year receiving news like demise of the legend Mrinal Sen saddens and shocks us. Mrinal jethu gave a new perspective to Indian Cinema. It's a huge loss for all of us. May his soul rest in peace."

Mrinal Sen made his debut as a filmmaker with a feature film Raat Bhore in 1955, which starred Uttam Kumar. However, it was Neel Akasher Neechey that earned him recognition. Baishey Shravan released in 1960 was the first film that gave him international exposure.

His film, Bhuvan Shome, not only strengthened his position as a major filmmaker, both nationally and internationally but also started the "New Cinema" film movement in India.

Apart from winning National Awards, he received the country's highest film honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 2005.

In 1983, he was awarded Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award, for his outstanding contribution in the field of cinema.

Tags: mrinal sen, mrinal sen dies
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

