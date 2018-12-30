The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Dec 30, 2018 | Last Update : 06:34 PM IST

India, All India

‘Easy to spread negativity; let's make positivity viral’: PM on Mann ki Baat

PTI
Published : Dec 30, 2018, 5:25 pm IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2018, 5:25 pm IST

Addressing last episode of the year of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat', PM said if resolve is strong, hardships fail to turn into obstacles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said several websites are spreading positive news and people should share their links so that positivity can be made viral. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said several websites are spreading positive news and people should share their links so that positivity can be made viral. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Spreading negativity is fairly easy, but people must come together to make positivity viral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday adding that collective efforts of the people have ensured that India achieved a lot in 2018.

Addressing the last episode of the year of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, he also said if the resolve is strong, hardships fail to turn into obstacles.

"I sincerely hope that India's journey on the path of advancement & progress continues through 2019 too. Taking her to newer heights with her inner strengths. ...let's come together to make positivity viral. I do believe that by doing so, more and more people will get to know about our heroes who brought a change in society. Spreading negativity is fairly easy. But some really good work is being done around us...," PM Modi said.

He said several websites are spreading positive news and people should share their links so that positivity can be made viral.

The Prime Minister noted that the year 2018 saw the launching of the world's biggest health insurance scheme 'Ayushman Bharat'. "Electricity reached each and every village of the country this year. Noted world institutions have accepted that the country has taken strides in the area of poverty alleviation at a record pace. On account of the unwavering resolve of our countrymen, swachchata, the sanitation coverage, is rapidly advancing towards crossing the 95 per cent mark," the PM said.

For the first time ever after Independence, the tricolor was hoisted at Red Fort besides the Independence Day celebrations. This was done to mark the 75th anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind Government, he recalled.

To honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, world's tallest statue, the Statue of Liberty, was unveiled, he said, adding that recently he had also announced 'Sardar Patel Award' for National Integration to be given to those who have contributed for national unity in any form.

The highest United Nations Environment award, ‘Champions of the Earth' was also conferred upon India, PM Modi said in his address. "The world duly took notice of India's efforts in the areas of solar energy and climate change ... It is due to our collective efforts that our country has seen unprecedented improvement in the 'ease of doing business' rankings.”

"The country's self defence mechanism got further reinforced. It was during this very year that our country has successfully accomplished the Nuclear Triad, which means we are now armed with nuclear capabilities in water, on land and in the sky," the PM said. He was referring to the first combat patrol carried out by nuclear submarine INS Arihant recently.

He also referred to achievements made by sportsmen at various international events, including para Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics.

The PM also paid obituaries to people with modest backgrounds who made their mark in social service and had passed away in 2018. "If your resolve is strong, if your fervour, your enthusiasm is without bounds, all your hurdles halt in their tracks. Hardships can never turn into obstacles," he said.

Tags: pm modi, mann ki baat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

