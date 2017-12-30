The Asian Age | News

Shy on medical fees, national karate champion struggles with leukemia

ANI
Published : Dec 30, 2017, 2:16 pm IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2017, 2:28 pm IST

The winner of four national gold medals in karate and seven state golds has sought financial aid for her treatment.

Priyanka's mother works at a factory to earn a living and her father, who is an alcoholic, has not contributed a penny for her treatment. (Photo: ANI)
Ludhiana: A four-time karate national gold medal winner, who is diagnosed with cancer, is running out of funds for her medical treatment.

Hailing from Ludhiana, Priyanka, a karate and taekwondo champion and a black belt, is fighting a losing her battle against the fatal disease leukemia (blood cancer) as she has insufficient funds to continue her treatment.

Priyanka said, "I am fighting this battle against cancer but soon I'll be fine; I don't fear anything. We are poor and don't have adequate funds for treatment, please help whoever can."

Three-time state gold medallist in taekwondo Priyanka, is the second youngest amongst seven sisters.

Priyanka's mother works at a factory to earn a living and her father, who is an alcoholic, has not contributed a penny for her treatment.

The burden of all the seven sisters is on her mother who is running out of funds now.

