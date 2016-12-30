Friday, Dec 30, 2016 | Last Update : 06:22 AM IST

Indian man killed in New Zealand, Sushma assures help

THE ASIAN AGE.
He was taken to Christchurch Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A 26-year-old youth from Sirsa in Punjab was stabbed to death allegedly by a girl in New Zealand last week and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has stepped in to help his family bring back his mortal remains.

Ms Swaraj directed the Indian high commission in New Zealand to help the family of deceased Hardeep Singh after they reached out to her on twitter.

“Deol family — Rania (Sirsa) : I have seen news report and given instructions to our High Commissioner in New Zealand,” the external affairs minister tweeted.

According to news agency reports, Hardeep’s grandfather Baldev Singh Deol said he had gone to New Zealand on a study visa to pursue a course in hotel management. According to reports in New Zealand media, Hardeep suffered serious injuries during an assault on Christmas on Sunday at Cashmere house. He was taken to Christchurch Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The New Zealand police reportedly said a 22-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, adding the charge was likely to be replaced with a murder charge soon. They said the inquiry has been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

