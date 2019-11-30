Saturday, Nov 30, 2019 | Last Update : 08:13 AM IST

India to Bangladesh: NRC our internal matter

Bangladesh high commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali
New Delhi: Bangladesh high commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali on Friday said that India has clearly conveyed to his government that National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Assam is its internal matter which would be resolved internally.

Te envoy, who will be returning to Bangladesh next month after completing his tenure in India, said that as long as India maintains NRC is its internal issue, Bangladesh will not interfere in any of such matters or make statements. He added that this matter was discussed during Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Sheikh Hasina’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and during ministering meetings.

“No body has been sent back to Bangladesh after NRC so far and no one would be sent back because it is India’s internal matter. We have been told that this is India’s internal issue and it would be resolved internally so Bangladesh need not concern itself,” Ali said during a media interaction at the Indian Women Press Corps (IWPC).

“Bangladesh and India share 54 rivers and the issue of water sharing during the lean eason has been an important issue as it has a direct impact on food production and quality of life of our teeming millions The two countries are working for a solution for an interim water sharing arrangement of Teesta River,” Ali said.

