Saturday, Nov 30, 2019 | Last Update : 08:13 AM IST

India, All India

Bengaluru: 5 scientists injured in laboratory blast

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 30, 2019, 2:21 am IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2019, 7:22 am IST

Explosion in Bengaluru lab during analysis of material seized in Raichur.

Police personnel and others stand outside the FSL lab in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo: Asian Age)
 Police personnel and others stand outside the FSL lab in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo: Asian Age)

Bengaluru: Five scientists and an attendant at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Madiwala in the city sustained injuries on Friday after an explosion during the chemical analysis of material seized in Raichur last year.

The explosion occurred at the Chemistry Lab on the first floor of the FSL building around 3 pm while the scientists were analysing the chemical. The injured were rushed to St. John’s Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

According to sources, a chemical reaction is suspected to have triggered the blast while the scientists were testing the explosive material seized from a blast site in Yarmaras on the outskirts of Raichur city on October 5, 2018.

The injured scientists have been identified as Srinath (36) from Kolar, Navya (29), Basavaprabhu (27), Vishwanatha Reddy (33) and Manjunath Babbalakatti (33). The lab attendant was identified as Anthony. Srinath is said to be critical after sustaining injuries on the head, hands and upper torso. The police said that the six injured included new recruits and trainees.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel from the Jayanagar station rushed to the spot around 3.15 pm. Though there was no fire after the explosion, the officials cleaned the combustible powder scattered all over the lab’s floor to ensure it does not catch fire.

While preliminary investigation revealed that a chemical reaction or mishandling of the explosive material triggered the blast, the police said that the exact reason for the explosion could only be ascertained after a thorough investigation.

A similar incident was reported from IISc Bengaluru on December 5, 2018 when a blast during an experiment at the Hypersonic and Shockwave Research Laboratory claimed the life of a 32-year-old engineer, Manoj Kumar. Three others were also injured in that incident. Material used for decoration in functions exploded

The material that the scientists were testing at the FSL included Polyester Resins (PR), PVA foam, chalk powder, pigments and CSM powder which are used by decorators at functions, Dr. C.B. Vedamurthy, Superintendent of Police, Raichur district, told Deccan Chronicle.

The exploded material was part of the evidence collected from the blast site and sent to FSL in Bengaluru on October 15, 2018 for chemical analysis, he said.

The leftover material after decoration at a function was abandoned at a vacant land in Yarmaras. A 32-year-old woman ragpicker, Anantamma, who found the packet, picked it up and shook it triggering an explosion, which killed her on the spot. Her husband Lakshman and son Ramu sustained injuries.

Following the incident, the Raichur Rural police had arrested Virendra Joshi and Arun Joshi of Gajanana Decorators.

Tags: forensic science laboratory

Latest From India

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Cong leaders toying with idea of alliance with JD-S

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo: File/ANI)

Terrorist slur worse than killing Mahatma Gandhi: BJP MP

Malayalam poet Akkitham

Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Nampoothiri wins 55th Jnanpith award

The first phase is also crucial for the BJP as it won six of the 13 seats in the 2014 Assembly polls. (Photo: ANI)

13 Jharkhand seats to vote today, tough fight for BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham