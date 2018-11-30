The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince at G20 summit

PTI
Published : Nov 30, 2018, 10:13 am IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2018, 10:20 am IST

PM Modi and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed ways to further boost economic, cultural, energy ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)
Buenos Aires/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Thursday and they discussed ways to further boost economic, cultural and energy ties.

The two sides also held discussions on enhancing investment in technology, renewable energy and food security.

"Had a fruitful interaction with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. We discussed multiple aspects of India-Saudi Arabia relations and ways to further boost economic, cultural and energy ties," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

"Deepening strategic ties. PM @narendramodi met with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on sidelines of #G20Argentina. Discussed enhancing Saudi investment in technology, infrastructure, petroleum, renewable energy, food security, fintech & defence sectors," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ravish Kumar tweeted.

"In recent years, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been a valuable partner. The relationship has expanded beyond the Indian community to issues related to the economy, energy and security. All issues of bilateral and regional interest will be discussed," PMO sources said.

On the sidelines of the two-day 13th G-20 summit, PM Modi, Trump and Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe will hold a trilateral meeting amidst China flexing its muscles in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

The trilateral, which would be an expansion of the bilateral meeting between Trump and Abe, is part of the series of meetings the US president would have on the sidelines of the G-20 summit on November 30 and December 1.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Thursday the trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held towards the end of the Trump-Abe talks.

"Looking forward to a wide range of interactions at the G-20 Summit, aimed at furthering sustainable development," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted soon after he landed Buenos Aires.

PM Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the event, the Ministry of External Affairs had said on the eve of his departure.

He will be in Buenos Aires from November 29 to December 1.

Tags: pm modi, saudi arabia crown prince, mohammed bin salman, g20 summit, buenos aires
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

