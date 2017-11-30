The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 30, 2017 | Last Update : 04:54 PM IST

India, All India

Hadiya’s father questions her security, to move SC against college

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 30, 2017, 4:34 pm IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2017, 4:36 pm IST

College dean G Kannan allowed Hadiya to talk to her husband over mobile phone on Wednesday, fulfilling a long pending desire of the student.

Hadiya has been in the news recently after her conversion to Islam and marriage with the Muslim youth in Kerala. (Photo: Asian Age)
 Hadiya has been in the news recently after her conversion to Islam and marriage with the Muslim youth in Kerala. (Photo: Asian Age)

Kottayam/Salem: Hadiya's father KM Ashokan on Wednesday said that he would move the Supreme Court against Sivaraj Homeopathy Medical College in Salem for allowing her to hold a news conference.

He also questioned the college dean for allowing Hadiya to meet her Muslim husband Shefin Jehan in a few days, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

“The highest court of the country has sent her to the college to complete her education in a safe environment. If Jehan who has got an extremist link meets her it will compromise my daughter’s safety,” Ashokan was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

“It seems the college is not taking enough measures to ensure her safety. I don’t want my daughter to revive her relations with Jehan who has got good connections with extremist elements like Islamic State. My whole fight is to block an extremist’s entry into my family,” he said.

Ashokan held the college responsible for allowing Hadiya's interaction with the media and questioned how a student could be allowed to do so.

"My biggest concern now is over sending my daughter to such a college. If the college can make arrangements to conduct a news conference what will they do tomorrow," he asked.

"I have no other way other than to approach the court. I have already initiated the necessary action," he said.

Meanwhile, the college dean G Kannan allowed Hadiya to talk to her husband over mobile phone on Wednesday, fulfilling a long pending desire of the student.

"Hadiya talked to Jahan (her husband) for a while from my mobile phone, after I, as local guardian, asked her whether she was interested in talking or meeting anybody,” college dean G Kannan told reporters.

The 25-year-old was brought to the institution amid tight security by Kerala police from Coimbatore, about 170 km from Salem on Tuesday evening.

The dean said, "She appeared to be relieved from depression after talking to him (husband). There is no restriction imposed on her to talk or to meet anybody."

Hadiya also expressed regret for the tense situation prevailing in the college and inconvenience to students due to her, Kannan said.

Stating that she has not given any application to change her name, he said she has applied on her earlier name (Hindu name-Akhila Ashokan) for internship.

However, there was some confusion about where and with whom to send her during the college holidays, Kannan said adding the management will approach the apex court in this regard.

All rules and regulations and restrictions of the college will apply to her and once a week, she will be allowed to go out with the hostel wardens to buy whatever she requires, he said.

Meanwhile, the college administrator Kalpana Shivaraj said the management will extend all support to Hadiya to complete her course.

"For the past six months, I was talking to persons I did not like (parents) because of their harassment during my stay with them," Hadiya told reporters earlier at the college, where she will be undergoing 11-month internship.

The apex court, after the proceedings, had freed Hadiya from her parents' custody and asked her to pursue her studies.

She further said she will be able to communicate better with the media persons after receiving the copy of the Supreme Court order.

The court has appointed the Dean of the college as Hadiya's guardian and granted him liberty to approach it in case of any problem.

Hadiya has been in the news recently after her conversion to Islam and marriage with the Muslim youth in Kerala.

Tags: kerala love jihad, hadiya case, km ashokan, sivaraj homeopathy medical college
Location: India, Kerala, kottayam

MOST POPULAR

1

Mark Ruffalo calls violence against women 'epidemic', says they are #NotInvisible

2

Google invaded iPhone users' privacy in UK, faces mass legal action: Report

3

All you need to know about Bitcoin cryptocurrency

4

Farmer in MP rushed to hospital with metal cup pushed up his rectum by quacks

5

Grammys nominations: Ed Sheeran snubbed for major categories, Jay-Z tops nods

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham