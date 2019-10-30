Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:51 PM IST

India, All India

'Reached a dead end': Lebanon PM resigns amid nationwide protests

ANI
Published : Oct 30, 2019, 8:09 pm IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2019, 8:09 pm IST

As Hariri announced his resignation, scores of demonstrators in Beirut celebrated with joy.

'I can't hide this from you. I have reached a dead-end. To all my political peers, our responsibility today is how to protect Lebanon and to uplift the economy. Today, there is a serious opportunity and we should not waste it,' Hariri said. (Photo: ANI)
 'I can't hide this from you. I have reached a dead-end. To all my political peers, our responsibility today is how to protect Lebanon and to uplift the economy. Today, there is a serious opportunity and we should not waste it,' Hariri said. (Photo: ANI)

Beirut: Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Tuesday announced resignation from the post amid a wave of protests against his government in nearly two weeks.

"I can't hide this from you. I have reached a dead-end. To all my political peers, our responsibility today is how to protect Lebanon and to uplift the economy. Today, there is a serious opportunity and we should not waste it," Hariri was quoted by CNN as saying in his speech.

As Hariri announced his resignation, scores of demonstrators in Beirut celebrated with joy and waved the Lebanese flag.

However, chaos reigned in downtown Beirut when a mob stormed into the main protest site in the city, setting fire in the area and tearing up tents.

Military personnel were deployed in various parts of the city to tackle the protestors.

On October 17, the Lebanese government proposed imposing a tax on WhatsApp calls, along with other austerity measures, sparking countrywide agitations that have brought the country to a standstill.

The protestors have been demanding an end to rampant corruption and calling for steps to improve the economic condition of the country.

In recent months, the Middle East nation has been embroiled in a severe economic crisis, coupled with rising prices and ballooning debt.

Banks and educational institutes have been shut for the last 12 days as protestors blocked major routes throughout Lebanon.

Tags: saad hariri, lebanese government
Location: Lebanon, Beirut, Beirut

Latest From India

The statement by Justice Bobdeassumes significance in the wake of a growing clamour for more transparency in the functioning of the apex court's Collegium. (Photo: File)

Not secrecy but privacy: Justice Bobde not in favour of disclosing deliberations

The special court judge Anupam Mukhopadhyay extended Mirza's judicial remand till November 13 on a prayer by the CBI. (Photo: File | ANI)

Narada tapes scandal: CBI court rejects Mirza's bail plea

The nine units would be positioned at Sultanpur Lodhi and would offer free cancer detection services to Indian pilgrims on way to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. (Photo: ANI | FIle)

Former PM Manmohan Singh flags off 9 cancer detection vans for Punjab

The cartoon seems to be a jibe on the reported tug of war between Sena and the BJP over government formation in Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter)

Sharad Pawar partyman's cartoon takes shot at Sena-BJP power tussle

MOST POPULAR

1

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

2

Apple AirPods Pro memes are absolutely savage

3

These Bluetooth earphones can play music from across a football field

4

Vivo U10 review: A complete package under 10k

5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review: All hail the Android tablet king!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham