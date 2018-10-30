RSS, VHP demand law for Ram Mandir

The RSS maintained that with the construction of the temple, an atmosphere of unity and harmony would be created.

New Delhi: Asserting that ‘justice delayed is justice denied,’ the RSS and its affiliate VHP on Monday reiterated their demand for a legislation by the “Rambhakt” Modi government in the winter session of Parliament for construction of a “bhavya(grand)” Ram mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The Sangh parivar reaction came after the Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute case and fixed the issue for first week of January before an “appropriate bench”.

The VHP said it will intensify its campaign for the mandir if its demand for a legislation is not met but remained short of demanding an ordinance on the issue. While no official reaction came from the BJP headquarters on the issue, even though some of its leaders, including union minister Giriraj Singh reacted, ruling party’s ally Shiv Sena said the Ram temple is an issue of faith and demanded that the government comes out with an ordinance soon.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will be visiting Ayodhya on November 25 to pay obeisance. “We feel that there should be a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. We are not demanding a Ram temple in Pakistan but in Prabhu Ram’s Ayodhya. Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya and put forth his views on the Ram Mandir before people of the country,” said Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

The RSS maintained that with the construction of the temple, an atmosphere of unity and harmony will be created. Earlier this month, the RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat had pitched for early resolution of the case while asserting that only a temple would be constructed at the disputed site.

“People of this nation cannot wait eternally...enact a law to clear the way for the mandir,” said the VHP working president, Alok Kumar. He said that if the government fails to bring a legislation then the Dharm Sansad of saints and seers will decided the next course of action when they meet on January 31 in Allahabad.