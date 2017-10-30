The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 30, 2017 | Last Update : 06:33 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi hits back at critics, says his pet tweets for him

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 30, 2017, 5:54 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2017, 5:56 am IST

In the last couple of weeks, several people had been questioning about the person who manages the Twitter handle of Gandhi.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Continuing his dream run on Twitter, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, hitting back on his critics, tweeted a video on Sunday of his dog named “Pidi” performing a trick, adding that people have “been asking who tweets for this guy (Rahul Gandhi)”. The tweet said, “People (have) been asking who tweets for this guy... I’m coming clean.. it’s me.. Pidi.. I’m way cooler than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!” In the video, Mr Gandhi is seen asking his dog to do na-maste, at which it stands up on it hind legs. Placing a dog biscuit on Pidi’s muzzle, he instructs it to stay. Then, at the snap of his fingers, the dog immediately eats the biscuit and Mr. Gandhi exclaims, “Good boy!”

In the last couple of weeks, several people had been questioning about the person who manages the Twitter handle of Mr Gandhi. Surprisingly, reports say Mr Gandhi has gained more than one million followers between July and September. Over the last few weeks, he has become very active on Twitter and has been taking on the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In one of his tweets, Mr Gandhi had asked the Prime Minister to quickly hug the President of United States of America Donald Trump when he was quoted by a newsreport on improving ties with Pakistan.

Hitting back at Mr Gandhi, a former Congress leader and currently BJP Minister in Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “”Sir @OfficeOfRG, who knows him better than me. Still remember you busy feeding biscuits 2 him while We wanted to discuss urgent Assam’s issues.”

Mr Sarma, before leaving the Congress, had alleged that when he went to meet the Congress vice president, was busy playing with his dog.

Reports have also emanated that the reason behind the recent surge in Mr Gandhi’ Twitter handle has been due to animated bots. A Twitterbot is a software which may autonomously perform actions such as tweeting, retweeting, liking, following, unfollowing, or direct messaging other accounts. This was vehemently denied by the Congress.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, donald trump
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

From Anna to Abba, 70 Indian words added to Oxford dictionary

2

Expert explains why some people can handle break-ups better

3

Stranger Things creators already working on season three

4

Apple sacks employee after daughter's iPhone X video goes viral

5

'Selfie with Cow' contest to save cows

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

More than 700 performers prepared for months for the colorful afternoon procession along more than 4 miles (7 km) of the expansive Paseo de la Reforma. (All photos: AP)

Theme of Mexico's traditional Day of the Dead parade inspired by Bond movie

Chhath Puja 2017 is an ancient Hindu festival, rituals are performed to thank the Sun god for sustaining life on earth and seeking the divine blessings. (All photos: PTI, AP)

Chhath Puja 2017: Devotees flock to pay respects to the Sun God

Fashion designers, popular brands and accessories designers take part in 22nd Athens Xclusive Designers Week. (Photo: AP)

Athens Fashion Week see upcoming designers share stage with famed couturists

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to the Sun and his wife Usha in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. (Photo: PTI)

Celebrating Chhath Puja, one of the most eco-friendly festivals in India

Mexicans parade through their capital dressed as skeletons in the run up to the Day of the Dead. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey. In 2008, the tradition was inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

Dead come walking at Mexico's skeleton parade

The museum has a rotating exhibitions of Mr. Saint Laurent’s couture, including such memorable pieces as the 1965 Mondrian dresses, Cossack-style brocade coats from the 1976 Ballets Russes collection, and the 1988 van Gogh “Sunflowers” jacket (Photo: AP)

Saint Laurent’s couture celebrated through museum in Paris

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham