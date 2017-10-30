Rahul Gandhi hits back at critics, says his pet tweets for him

In the last couple of weeks, several people had been questioning about the person who manages the Twitter handle of Gandhi.

New Delhi: Continuing his dream run on Twitter, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, hitting back on his critics, tweeted a video on Sunday of his dog named “Pidi” performing a trick, adding that people have “been asking who tweets for this guy (Rahul Gandhi)”. The tweet said, “People (have) been asking who tweets for this guy... I’m coming clean.. it’s me.. Pidi.. I’m way cooler than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!” In the video, Mr Gandhi is seen asking his dog to do na-maste, at which it stands up on it hind legs. Placing a dog biscuit on Pidi’s muzzle, he instructs it to stay. Then, at the snap of his fingers, the dog immediately eats the biscuit and Mr. Gandhi exclaims, “Good boy!”

In the last couple of weeks, several people had been questioning about the person who manages the Twitter handle of Mr Gandhi. Surprisingly, reports say Mr Gandhi has gained more than one million followers between July and September. Over the last few weeks, he has become very active on Twitter and has been taking on the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In one of his tweets, Mr Gandhi had asked the Prime Minister to quickly hug the President of United States of America Donald Trump when he was quoted by a newsreport on improving ties with Pakistan.

Hitting back at Mr Gandhi, a former Congress leader and currently BJP Minister in Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “”Sir @OfficeOfRG, who knows him better than me. Still remember you busy feeding biscuits 2 him while We wanted to discuss urgent Assam’s issues.”

Mr Sarma, before leaving the Congress, had alleged that when he went to meet the Congress vice president, was busy playing with his dog.

Reports have also emanated that the reason behind the recent surge in Mr Gandhi’ Twitter handle has been due to animated bots. A Twitterbot is a software which may autonomously perform actions such as tweeting, retweeting, liking, following, unfollowing, or direct messaging other accounts. This was vehemently denied by the Congress.