India a ‘messenger of peace’, contributes through UN: Modi

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Oct 30, 2017, 1:25 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2017, 1:26 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described India as a “messenger of peace” and said the country has always contributed towards global peace, unity and harmony through UN missions across the world.

In his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, he said India is the third highest contributor to UN peacekeeping missions, with around 7,000 of its security personnel deployed on various missions across the world. He also pointed out that the Indian forces have imparted peacekeeping training to their counterparts from 85 countries and have been providing medical services to people of a number of countries.

In his 30-minute broadcast, the Prime Minister also talked about India’s tradition of respecting the nature through festivals like Chhath and referred to the ongoing cleanliness campaign. He mentioned the role played by Sardar Vallabhai Patel in laying the foundation of the country’s unity and urged people to participate in the “Run for Unity” to be organised on the late leader’s birth anniversary on October 31, which also happens to be the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi. Talking about the upcoming Children’s Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru on November 14, Mr Modi expressed concern that children are nowadays getting afflicted by diabetes.

He said ailments like diabetes occur mainly due to lifestyle and exhorted the children to play outdoors more to be healthy and escape such ailments.

He also referred to the just-concluded Fifa Under-17 World Cup held in India for the first time and expressed happiness over the host team’s performance, saying it had won hearts, if not medals. He also spoke about the upcoming Guru Nanak Jayanti which falls on November 4 and hailed the first Sikh Guru, describing him as a “world guru” who thought about the welfare of the entire humanity.

Hailing the armed forces, the PM mentioned his recent visit to Gurez near the LoC in J&K to spend Diwali with the brave security perosnnel.

Describing it as an “unforgettable” experience, he lauded the “struggle, dedication and sacrifices” of the Armed Forces personnel who work in extremely difficult conditions at the borders to protect the country.

Referring to the UN Day celebrated on October 24, he said it is an occasion to remember the efforts of the UN to establish peace in the world. “We are bel-ievers of ‘vasudhaiva kut-umbakam’, which means the whole world is one. And because of this belief, India has been an active participant in the UN’s key initiatives,” he said.

“India, as a messenger of peace, has always vouched for peace, unity and harmony in the world. It is our belief that everyone should live in peace and harmony and move tow-ards a better and peaceful tomorrow,” the PM said.

During the programme, Modi also talked about Sister Nivedita, an Irish lady whose original name was Margaret Elizabeth Nobel, and recounted her service to the Indian people during the British rule. “Sister Nivedita was deeply hurt by the atrocities committed during the British rule. The British had not only made us a colony but also tried to enslave us mentally. They continuously tried to deride our culture to create an inferiority complex among us,” he said.

