The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 30, 2018 | Last Update : 04:24 PM IST

India, All India

What else you expect from UP govt? Akhilesh Yadav on Apple executive killing

PTI
Published : Sep 30, 2018, 3:55 pm IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2018, 3:55 pm IST

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav also called for Yogi Adityanath's resignation over Apple executive's killing by policemen.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, 'It's very unfortunate and I can't imagine how such an incident took place.' (Photo: File | PTI)
 Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, 'It's very unfortunate and I can't imagine how such an incident took place.' (Photo: File | PTI)

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has called for his successor Yogi Adityanath's resignation from the post after a youth was shot dead by an on-duty cop in Lucknow, allegedly after he refused to stop his SUV car for checking by policemen.

Vivek Tiwari, an executive of multinational technology company Apple, was returning home in the early hours of Saturday when he was allegedly shot on his chin for refusing to stop his vehicle by patrolling cops.

While the constable claims that he fired at Tiwari's car in self-defence as it tried to run over his motorbike, the incident has put the Uttar Pradesh police in a tight spot.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Akhilesh Yadav said, "It's very unfortunate and can't imagine how such an incident took place. But what else will you expect from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh? There have been numerous fake encounters under this government."

Adityanath, however, denied that Tiwari's killing was an encounter, and assured that the investigation will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation if required.

"It was not an encounter. An investigation will be conducted in this incident, and if needed, we will order a CBI inquiry into the incident," he told media on Saturday after the incidence sparked an outcry from people, politicians and the victim's family against the excessive use of force by the police.

Also Read: Lucknow techie dead after constable fires in 'self-defence', 2 cops arrested

The eyewitness, a woman who was travelling with Tiwari in his car when the incident took place, has poked holes in the police's claim.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "The car was never stationary and it was moving. The police had no reason for coming and shouting at us. They may have misunderstood the presence of a lady in the car. It made no sense of what they did and why they did it. My statements have been misrepresented. It wasn't that I felt like a bullet has been fired (as reported by some media) but in reality, a bullet was fired. He had no injury in his head and he was hit on his chin."

The accused cop, Prashant Chaudhary, has been arrested and a murder case has been registered against him. However, explaining the incident he claimed that he took out his service revolver only to scare Tiwari.

Chaudhary demanded that a First Information Report (FIR) be registered against the deceased for trying to run over him.

Speaking from Gomti Nagar police station, Choudhary said, "I did not shoot him. He hit me with the car first. I asked him to come out of the car. He reversed his car twice and tried to run over me. I was on the ground and took out my pistol only to warn him. The pistol was loaded and a shot got fired. I did not fire and had no intention of shooting him. The man fled from the spot after being hit by the bullet."

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under Superintendent of Police (Crime) to probe into the incident.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, yogi adityanath, apple executive killing, lucknow techie killing
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

2

Ranbir birthday: Alia bakes cake, couple and moms together, wedding date discussion?

3

In California divorce cases, judge can now decide who gets custody of a pet

4

631,000 threats detected on Android devices in Q2 2018

5

Roaming Mantis: iOS cryptomining attacks unearthed

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar, Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna at the latter's book launch.

Twinkle supports Tanushree, Dimple accepts Nana’s dark side, Akshay works with him

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham