Vice President meets ailing Manohar Parrikar at Delhi’s AIIMS

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday met ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at AIIMS in the national capital to enquire about his health.

Parrikar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 15.

Parrikar, 62, was flown to the national capital owing to his declining health.

He had returned from the US in the first week of September, days after which he was admitted to a hospital in Goa. Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US.