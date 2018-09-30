RPF alerts Kerala over movement of Rohingyas into state

The RPF has issued a warning with a list of 14 trains on which the refugees from Myanmar are mostly moving from the northeastern states.

Authorities have been asked to hand the Rohingyas over to police if they are found travelling on rails. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has alerted the Kerala authorities to watch out for the movement of a large number of Rohingya refugees in groups with their families to Kerala.

In a letter sent by the Chief Security Commissioner of Southern Railway to the divisional security commissioners of Chennai, Madurai, Salem, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, and Trichy, the authorities have been asked to hand the Rohingyas over to police if they are found travelling on rails.

"If found in these trains, they may be handed over to the local police. An action taken report should be sent," the letter read.

A large number of Rohingya refugees have taken shelter in India and Bangladesh, and are staying in refugee camps, fleeing persecution in their country since August last year.