

Haryana CM calls off visit to Karnal gurdwara over Bhindrawale pic

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : Sep 30, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2018, 12:48 am IST

Khattar claimed that the programme had already been cancelled around 9.30 in the morning after the management refused to remove the poster.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: File)
 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: The Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar stirred a controversy by not visiting a gurdwara at village Dachar in Karnal district as the gurudwara had a portrait of Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale. Subsequently, Sikhs of the area will now hold a meeting to chalk out future course of action.

President of the Gurdwara Raj Karega Khalsa Managing Committee, Janpal Singh said, “Sikh community of Karnal and the adjoining areas around will attend the meeting. We will discuss and chalk out further course of action.”

Janpal Singh said that there was a resentment in the management of the gurdwara and the Sikh Sangat. The resentment was due to cancellation of CM’s scheduled visit to gurdwara without any information. Moreover, he visited the temple situated very near to the gurdwara.

Mr Khattar admitted that he cancelled his visit to Gurdwara Dachar due to non-removal of the poster. Mr Khattar claimed that the programme had already been cancelled around 9.30 in the morning after the management refused to remove the poster. He also said that the gurdwara was informed immediately after the decision.

Janpal Singh said that the police wanted them to remove Bhindranwale’s poster during the visit of CM. He said that it was an old portrait displayed about 10-12 years back. He clarified that the gurdwara is non-controversial place where no radical or provocative preaching or activities were allowed.

The gurdwara was asked to remove the poster of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the morning. But the management refused, saying this could create tension in the village. However, the authorities did not inform that the CM will not visit if the poster was not removed.

