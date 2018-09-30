The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 30, 2018 | Last Update : 04:23 PM IST

India, All India

UN chief urges 'positive dialogue' for peaceful resolution of J&K situation

PTI
Published : Sep 30, 2018, 2:48 pm IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2018, 2:55 pm IST

He also said the UN welcomes a greater role for India in addressing regional peace and security challenges.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will be in India October 1 to 3 during when he will meet with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)
 UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will be in India October 1 to 3 during when he will meet with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)

United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir while encouraging "positive dialogue" to resolve the disagreements peacefully. He also said the UN welcomes a greater role for India in addressing regional peace and security challenges. 

"On the development front, India already is, and can become an even greater regional development force, helping other countries of the region forge a better future," Guterres told PTI in an email interview here ahead of his visit to India beginning Monday. 

He said the UN welcomed a greater role for India in addressing regional peace and security challenges. 

"I remain concerned by the situation in Jammu and Kashmir – I encourage positive dialogue for disagreements to be resolved peacefully," he said. 

The UN chief will be in India October 1 to 3 during when he will meet with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. His visit coincides with the beginning of events to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, 2019. 

Guterres said he greatly appreciated India for its significant contributions to the UN. India ranks as the fourth largest troop contributing country, with a total of 6,719 uniformed personnel serving in ten UN peacekeeping missions. 

"The dedication and sacrifice of India's uniformed personnel are deeply valued and are a model for many others," he said. 

He also highly commended India's contribution to addressing the urgent global challenge of climate change, particularly under the Paris Agreement. 

"Climate change is moving faster than we are, and if we do not change course by 2020, we risk missing the point where we can avoid runaway climate change," he said. 

Guterres noted that India had not been spared the consequences of climate change, as he cited Kerala's worst monsoon flooding in recent history and offered his heartfelt condolences to all affected by the floods. He noted that more than 37 million Indians living along the coastline were vulnerable to sea-level rise. Guterres said India's steadfast efforts against climate change were very much in line with the country's domestic development goals, which in turn make India a leader in global climate action.

Describing India as a champion of the global South, he said the country through its Development Partnership Fund with the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation supports Southern-owned and Southern-led demand-driven and transformational sustainable development projects across the developing world. 

"We are grateful for India's generous contribution towards this initiative," he said. 

Guterres also paid tribute to Indian women, who he said have excelled in every sphere of economic and public life, both at home and internationally. He said Kiran Bedi, who served as the first female United Nations Police Advisor, and Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, the first female President of the General Assembly, have been "trailblazers" in the world organisation. 

"Empowering women is equivalent to empowering communities for a better future. It is also a necessary condition for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

Tags: antonio guterres, jammu and kashmir, un peacekeeping missions

MOST POPULAR

1

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

2

Ranbir birthday: Alia bakes cake, couple and moms together, wedding date discussion?

3

In California divorce cases, judge can now decide who gets custody of a pet

4

631,000 threats detected on Android devices in Q2 2018

5

Roaming Mantis: iOS cryptomining attacks unearthed

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar, Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna at the latter's book launch.

Twinkle supports Tanushree, Dimple accepts Nana’s dark side, Akshay works with him

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham