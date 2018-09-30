The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Sep 30, 2018

India, All India

Committed to peace but not at cost of self-respect: PM Modi on ‘Mann ki Baat’

ANI
Published : Sep 30, 2018, 12:33 pm IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2018, 12:33 pm IST

PM Modi emphasised on importance of 'Parakram Parv' to raise awareness about Indian soldiers' contributions towards peace.

 In his 'Mann ki Baat' radio program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited Indian soldiers' contributions during two world wars as proof of nation's commitment towards maintaining peace. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised on the importance of 'Parakram Parv' to raise awareness about Indian soldiers' contributions towards maintaining peace.

Addressing the nation through his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "Yesterday, 1.25 billion Indians celebrated Parakram Parv. We remembered the 2016 surgical strike when our soldiers gave a befitting reply to those waging a proxy war in the garb of terrorism. The armed forces organised exhibitions at various places so that the citizens, especially the youth, get to know our might and also the capability valour and sacrifices of our soldiers. Parakram Parv reminds the youth of the glorious traditions of our armed forces and inspires us to preserve the unity and integrity of our country."

"I attended one such programme in the land of the brave - Jodhpur. It is now clear that our soldiers will give a befitting reply to those who try to disrupt the atmosphere of peace and progress in our country. We believe in peace and are committed to preserve it, but not at the cost of our self-respect and sovereignty," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister further cited Indian soldiers' contributions during the two world wars as proof of the nation's commitment towards maintaining peace.

PM Modi also paid tribute to the soldiers of Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur Lancers that were a part of the Haifa war in Israel. On September 23, the 100th anniversary of the Haifa war was observed.

"Even today in UN peacekeeping forces, India is among the largest contributors. For decades, our soldiers wearing the blue helmets have played a leading role in maintaining World peace," said the Prime Minister.

The surgical strikes were conducted in response to the Uri terror attack on September 29, 2016, by the Indian Army in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). A team of commandos from the Army's Para Special Forces destroyed at least four terrorist launch pads.

