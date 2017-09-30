The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 30, 2017 | Last Update : 08:23 AM IST

India, All India

Padma Shri awardee, veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67

ANI
Published : Sep 30, 2017, 7:43 am IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2017, 7:43 am IST

Tom Alter passed away on late Friday night after battling with stage four skin cancer. He was 67.

Padma Shri awardee and veteran film, television and theatre actor, director and writer Tom Alter passed away after battling with stage four skin cancer. (Photo: PTI)
 Padma Shri awardee and veteran film, television and theatre actor, director and writer Tom Alter passed away after battling with stage four skin cancer. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Padma Shri awardee and veteran film, television and theatre actor, director and writer Tom Alter passed away on late Friday night after battling with stage four skin cancer. He was 67.

A native of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, Alter was bestowed with Padma Shri for his service to the field of arts and cinema.

Apart from acting in over 300 movies apart from numerous TV shows, Alter was the first person to interview Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for TV when the cricketer was yet to debut for India.

His sudden death has come as a huge shock to the Indian film fraternity.

Alter's first release was Ramanand Sagar's Charas in 1976. Among his notable roles are Satyajit Ray's Shatranj Ke Khiladi, Shyam Benega's Junoon, Manoj Kumar's magnum opus Kranti, Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili, and Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui.

He also acted in several foreign films - Richard Attenborough's Gandhi and One Night with the King.

Tags: tom alter, padma shri awardee, veteran actor, skin cancer
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Mi Band - HRX Edition review: Smart fitness, now even more affordable

2

Is Judwaa 2 all set to become Varun Dhawan's biggest hit yet?

3

This Mars lander will allow humans to explore the Red Planet

4

India vs Australia: We didn't play so badly but they were better, says Virat Kohli

5

Indonesia welcomes dead in ancient ritual

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham