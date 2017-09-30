The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

No plans to mediate between Myanmar, Bangladesh on Rohingya issue: MEA

Published : Sep 30, 2017, 7:43 pm IST
India on Friday reaffirmed its support to Bangladesh in providing humanitarian assistance support in handling the Rohingya crisis.

Last week, in continuance of initiative to send relief packages to Rohingya immigrants in Bangladesh, India sent INS Gharial loaded with 21,000 units of relief material to help its neighbouring nation evolve from the ongoing crisis. (Photo: AP)
 Last week, in continuance of initiative to send relief packages to Rohingya immigrants in Bangladesh, India sent INS Gharial loaded with 21,000 units of relief material to help its neighbouring nation evolve from the ongoing crisis. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India has said that it has no plans to mediate between Myanmar and Bangladesh to solve the Rohingya refugee crisis.

"India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that the government has no plans to act as a mediator between Myanmar and Bangladesh to solve the Rohingya refugee crisis," Sputnik news agency reported.

However, the Russian news agency did not quoted any official of MEA for this remark or statement.

India on Friday reaffirmed its support to Bangladesh in providing humanitarian assistance support in handling the Rohingya crisis.

MEA Spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar on Friday said, "India is focusing on providing humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh and extending support in handling the situation."

Fearing persecution by Myanmar army, millions of Rohingya Muslims have fled the violence-ridden state of Rakhine, with many of them crossing the border to take refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Last week, in continuance of initiative to send relief packages to Rohingya immigrants in Bangladesh, India sent INS Gharial loaded with 21,000 units of relief material to help its neighbouring nation evolve from the ongoing crisis.

India plans to send a total of 62,000 units weighing 900 tons.

Relief material is packaged in customised family packets, which contain essential items including rations, clothes, oil, and mosquito net.

