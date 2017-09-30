The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 30, 2017 | Last Update : 04:20 AM IST

India, All India

Let us dance together, says Chinese envoy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 30, 2017, 1:59 am IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2017, 3:14 am IST

The ambassador made the suggestion at celebrations in the Capital, ahead of the Chinese National Day on Oct. 1.

Chinese ambassador Luo Zhaohui (Photo: AP)
 Chinese ambassador Luo Zhaohui (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Chinese ambassador Luo Zhaohui on Friday said that India and China should “turn a new chapter” in ties and “dance together”, an obvious reference to the tumultuous Doklam episode when both sides had a military face-off in Bhutanese territory. The ambassador made the suggestion at celebrations in the Capital, ahead of the Chinese National Day on Oct. 1.

The conciliatory remark came on a day when home minister Rajnath Singh visited  the China border, the first by a minister after the recent resolution of the stand-off in Doklam, and said there has been a “perceptional difference” of the border between the two neighbours and expressed confidence that the issue will be “resolved” with time.

“The border issue will be resolved once we have structural dialogue (with China). What we need is a positive approach (to the issue),” the home minister said while visiting a forward ITBP post in Uttarakhand located at an altitude of 14,311 feet.

Earlier, the Chinese envoy said that the two sides should “dance together”, a clear pitch for renewed Sino-Indian ties after the Doklam episode.

China covets Doklam and calls it Dong Lang while both India and Bhutan regard Doklam as Bhutanese territory. Both Indian and Chinese forces had recently agreed to pull back from Doklam after a more than two month long face-off that was triggered by Chinese attempts to build a road in the disputed territory.

Significantly, despite India preferring Japanese technology for its bullet train project from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, the Chinese envoy reminded the audience about major Chinese achievements such as the high-speed train that runs between Beijing and Shanghai. 

China had offered India its bullet train technology but tensions between the two Asian giants seem to have led New Delhi to embrace the Japanese technology instead.

Tags: luo zhaohui, rajnath singh, chinese national day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mi Band - HRX Edition review: Smart fitness, now even more affordable

2

Is Judwaa 2 all set to become Varun Dhawan's biggest hit yet?

3

This Mars lander will allow humans to explore the Red Planet

4

India vs Australia: We didn't play so badly but they were better, says Virat Kohli

5

Indonesia welcomes dead in ancient ritual

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham