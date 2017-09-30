ED begins process to identify Dera Sacha Saudas assets

The Punjab and Haryana HC has asked the ED and income tax (I-T) department to look into the allegations of money laundering in the dera functioning.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated its exercise to identify the movable and immovable assets of Dera Sacha Sauda sect, headed by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been convicted of raping his two followers.

Sources said the dera has 'Nam Charcha Ghar' (congregation centres) in many parts of Haryana and Punjab. While the sect's headquarter is in Sirsa, its main congregation centre in Punjab is at Salabtpura in Bathinda.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s former driver Khatta Singh on Friday moved the Punjab and Haryana HC, seeking to record his fresh statement into the case of killing of cult’s former manager Ranjit Singh.

His followers went on a rampage setting vehicles on fire, and damaging properties on August 25. Thirty-six people were killed and 250 injured in the violence.