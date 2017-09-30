The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 30, 2017 | Last Update : 05:02 PM IST

India, All India

Bullet train will kill everything: Chidambaram mocks at Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 30, 2017, 3:30 pm IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2017, 3:30 pm IST

Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe laid the foundation of 508-kilometer Mumbai to Ahmedabad bullet train project.

In his twitter handle, Chidambaram said, instead of bullet train, Railways should spend on safety, better infrastructure and better facilities.  (Photo: PTI/File)
 In his twitter handle, Chidambaram said, instead of bullet train, Railways should spend on safety, better infrastructure and better facilities.  (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: A day after 22 people were killed in a stampede on a foot overbridge at Elphinstone Road railway station, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the government over the bullet train project, saying the train would, like demonetisation, "kill everything else including safety".

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said, "Bullet train is not for ordinary people. It is an ego trip for the high & mighty."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe laid the foundation of 508-kilometer Mumbai to Ahmedabad bullet train project in Modi's home state, Gujarat. 

The high-speed train, with a capacity to accommodate 750 people, is expected to slash travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from seven to three hours.

The Japanese team estimated that the first train would roll out by 2023, but Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said PM Modi wants the train to start on 15 August 2022 - when India completes 75 years of Independence. 

In his twitter handle, Chidambaram said, instead of bullet train, Railways should spend on safety, better infrastructure and better facilities. 

He also said the Railways Minister should take pledge for rail safety and not for bullet train.

Tags: p chidambaram, narendra modi, bullet train, elphinstone road foot overbridge, elphinstone stampede
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sitar George Harrison used for Beatles hit 'Norwegian Wood' sold for $62,500 in US auction

2

To keep our country clean is our duty: Anushka cleans Mumbai beach as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

3

Here are a few facts on Dussehra you probably did not know

4

Mi Band - HRX Edition review: Smart fitness, now even more affordable

5

Is Judwaa 2 all set to become Varun Dhawan's biggest hit yet?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham