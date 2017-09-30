Bullet train will kill everything: Chidambaram mocks at Modi

Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe laid the foundation of 508-kilometer Mumbai to Ahmedabad bullet train project.

In his twitter handle, Chidambaram said, instead of bullet train, Railways should spend on safety, better infrastructure and better facilities. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: A day after 22 people were killed in a stampede on a foot overbridge at Elphinstone Road railway station, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the government over the bullet train project, saying the train would, like demonetisation, "kill everything else including safety".

Bullet train will be like demonetisation. It will kill everything else including safety. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 30, 2017

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said, "Bullet train is not for ordinary people. It is an ego trip for the high & mighty."

Bullet train is not for ordinary people. It is an ego trip for the high & mighty. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 30, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe laid the foundation of 508-kilometer Mumbai to Ahmedabad bullet train project in Modi's home state, Gujarat.

The high-speed train, with a capacity to accommodate 750 people, is expected to slash travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from seven to three hours.

The Japanese team estimated that the first train would roll out by 2023, but Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said PM Modi wants the train to start on 15 August 2022 - when India completes 75 years of Independence.

In his twitter handle, Chidambaram said, instead of bullet train, Railways should spend on safety, better infrastructure and better facilities.

Railways should spend on safety, better infrastructure and better facilities. Not on bullet train. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 30, 2017

He also said the Railways Minister should take pledge for rail safety and not for bullet train.