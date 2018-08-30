The Asian Age | News

Nandamuri Harikrishna was not wearing seat belt during car crash: Police

PTI
Published : Aug 30, 2018, 11:23 am IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2018, 11:23 am IST

According to eye-witnesses, the vehicle was flung into the air and fell on the other side of the road, police official said.

Nandamuri Harikrishna was apparently driving at a high speed and not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. (Photo: File)
 Nandamuri Harikrishna was apparently driving at a high speed and not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Nandamuri Harikrishna, who died in a car crash on Wednesday morning, was apparently driving at a high speed and not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, a senior police official said. 

Nalagonda SP A V Ranganath said the actor-politician was thrown out of the car after it hit the median and fell on the other side of the road as the doors of the vehicle were flung open in the impact.

"Had he used a seat belt, probably the impact would have been less and he could have survived. According to the other passengers in the car, he did not wear a seat belt and was also driving at high speed," the official said. 

He was also asking for a water bottle and missed noticing a slight curve on the road, the SP said. Though he tried to manoeuvre the vehicle, he could not control it and hit the median barrier, he said. 

There were some issues with regard to the "road engineering" also, the official told reporters.

Police were trying to verify the speed at which the car was travelling using camera footage, he said. According to eye-witnesses, the vehicle was flung into the air and fell on the other side of the road, the official said. Two of Harikrishna's friends, who were also in the car, sustained minor injuries, he added.

Tags: nandamuri harikrishna accident, nandamuri harikrishna death, no seat belt
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

