The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:03 PM IST

India, All India

Maharashtra traffic cop saved 23-yr-old man who had heart attack while driving

PTI
Published : Aug 30, 2018, 7:27 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2018, 7:27 pm IST

The man suffered a heart attack while driving his car near Kharigaon toll booth in Thane district of Maharashtra.

The incident took place around noon on Wednesday. (Representational Image | ANI)
 The incident took place around noon on Wednesday. (Representational Image | ANI)

Thane: An on-duty traffic constable helped save the life of a man, who suffered a heart attack while driving his car near Kharigaon toll booth in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

According to police, when the constable- Pandharinath Munde (35)- saw that the man has suffered a heart attack at the wheel, he immediately put him in the back seat and himself drove his vehicle to a nearby hospital.

The incident took place around noon on Wednesday.

"Nikhil Tambole (23) was driving from Padgha in the district towards Thane city in his car along with his elderly father. Around 12.30 pm when their car reached near Kharigaon toll booth, Tambole suffered a massive heart attack," Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

When Munde, a constable from Kalwa traffic division who was on duty in the vicinity, came to know about it, he wasted no time and got Tambole shifted in the back seat of the car, Narkar said.

"Thereafter, he himself drove the car and rushed Tambole to Jupiter Hospital in Thane, where he was admitted," Narkar added.

According to police, Tambole's condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

DCP Traffic Amit Kale praised the constable for his quick action.

Tags: heart attack, maharashtra police, maharashtra, thane
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)

MOST POPULAR

1

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

2

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

3

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

4

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

5

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham