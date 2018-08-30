Lalu Yadav surrenders after HC refuses to extend his provisional bail

The high court had extended the period of Lalu's bail and on August 24 refused to extend it further.

Lalu Yadav was released on six weeks' provisional bail on May 11 by the Jharkhand HC for medical treatment and was restrained from taking part in any public function, political activity or issuing statements to the media during the period. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Ranchi: RJD chief and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav surrendered before the CBI court here on Thursday, upon expiry of his provisional bail.

Lalu Yadav was directed by the Jharkhand High Court to surrender before the CBI court by August 30.

After being sent to jail in December last year following conviction in fodder scam cases, Lalu spent a considerable time at the RIMS hospital in Ranchi and at the AIIMS at New Delhi, for treatment of various ailments.

His lawyer Prabhat Kumar said, "Doctors of Asian Heart Institute (Mumbai) will do a checkup of Lalu Prasad Yadav and then inform the court about his condition."

He was also treated at a Mumbai hospital for three weeks and was discharged on August 25.

He was released on six weeks' provisional bail on May 11 by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment and was restrained from taking part in any public function, political activity or issuing statements to the media during the period.

