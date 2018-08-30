The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 30, 2018 | Last Update : 01:25 PM IST

India, All India

Lalu Yadav surrenders after HC refuses to extend his provisional bail

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Aug 30, 2018, 11:52 am IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2018, 11:52 am IST

The high court had extended the period of Lalu's bail and on August 24 refused to extend it further.

Lalu Yadav was released on six weeks' provisional bail on May 11 by the Jharkhand HC for medical treatment and was restrained from taking part in any public function, political activity or issuing statements to the media during the period. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Lalu Yadav was released on six weeks' provisional bail on May 11 by the Jharkhand HC for medical treatment and was restrained from taking part in any public function, political activity or issuing statements to the media during the period. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Ranchi: RJD chief and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav surrendered before the CBI court here on Thursday, upon expiry of his provisional bail. 

Lalu Yadav was directed by the Jharkhand High Court to surrender before the CBI court by August 30.

After being sent to jail in December last year following conviction in fodder scam cases, Lalu spent a considerable time at the RIMS hospital in Ranchi and at the AIIMS at New Delhi, for treatment of various ailments. 

His lawyer Prabhat Kumar said, "Doctors of Asian Heart Institute (Mumbai) will do a checkup of Lalu Prasad Yadav and then inform the court about his condition." 

He was also treated at a Mumbai hospital for three weeks and was discharged on August 25. 

He was released on six weeks' provisional bail on May 11 by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment and was restrained from taking part in any public function, political activity or issuing statements to the media during the period. 

The high court had extended the period of Lalu's bail and on August 24 refused to extend it further.

Tags: fodder scam case, lalu yadav surrenders, jharkhand high court, lalu prasad yadav health
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

MOST POPULAR

1

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

2

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

3

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

4

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

5

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham