SC adjourns hearing on Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for 2 weeks

ANI
Published : Aug 30, 2017, 2:28 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2017, 3:35 pm IST

Mother of convict, Arputham Ammal, had requested for a 30 days leave to Perarivalan for hisfather's treatment.

The Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for two weeks.

Meanwhile, one of the convicts in the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, A.G. Perarivalan, was granted parole on August 24.

The mother of the convict, Arputham Ammal, had requested the Central Prison in Vellore to grant 30 days leave to Perarivalan, for the treatment of his father Gnanasekaran.

The request was earlier rejected by the Deputy Inspector General of prison, Vellor Range, stating that he is not eligible for ordinary leave under Rule 22.

However, the Additional Director General of police had remarked among other things that an ordinary leave can be granted on the condition that life convict Perarivalan should be provided with strong police escort during the period of leave.

Since Perarivalan's arrest just days after the assassination, he has spent over 26 years in custody, much more than he has lived outside.

His mother Arputham Ammal had filed several petitions with the Chief Minister's special cell, seeking the release of her son on parole to meet his aged, bed-ridden father.

