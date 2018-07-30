The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 30, 2018 | Last Update : 02:11 AM IST

India, All India

Not scared to be seen with businessman: PM Narendra Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Jul 30, 2018, 12:50 am IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2018, 12:50 am IST

The digital infrastructure will get a new direction with setting up of an IT centre for Internet service in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union home minster Rajnath Singh and UP governor Ram Naik at the ground-breaking ceremony to launch various projects worth Rs 60,000 crores at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union home minster Rajnath Singh and UP governor Ram Naik at the ground-breaking ceremony to launch various projects worth Rs 60,000 crores at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Firing back at Rahul Gandhi for his oft-repeated “crony capitalism” charge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Opposition for calling him a “friend of capitalists” and said that he is not afraid of publicly standing beside industrialists because his intentions are honest.

“Those who blame me of befriending industrialists are the same who also meet these people but behind closed doors. Mr Amar Singh is here and he knows very well who meets whom behind closed doors. Agar neeyat saaf ho to kisi ke saath khade ho, daag nahin lagta,” he said.

“Kiske jahaj me log ghoomte… pata nahi kya, (Are you not aware on whose plane, they used to travel),” he said, without naming anyone, at a government-industry interface here as he inaugurated several development projects in Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister, while referring to Mahatma Gandhi, said that the latter was never apologetic of his friendship with industrialists. “Gandhiji’s intentions were so pure that he never hesitated in staying with Birla family,” he said.

Mr Modi attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, without naming him, and other Opposition parties for calling industrialists “chor and luterey” (thieves and fraudsters) and said that industrialists are equal partners in the development of the nation just like farmers, artisans, banker, financers, government employees and laborers and deserved to be respected.

“Inki bhi bhoomika hoti hai. Apmanit karenge? Kaun sa tariqa hai? Jo galat hain woh toh desh chhod kar chale gaye hain,” (They also have a role. Will you insult them? Is this the way? Those who were in the wrong, have run away from the country),” he said.

The Opposition parties have been targeting Mr Modi over his picture at Davos economic forum in January with fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi who is at the centre of the multi-thousand crore rupee PNB scam.

The Prime Minister has also been attacked for his perceived closeness with Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi’s uncle and another fugitive businessman, whom he once publicly addressed as “Mehul bhai”.

Rahul Gandhi has of late also hit at Mr Modi for allegedly giving the offset contract in the Rafale jet deal with France to “one of his corporate friends”.

Addressing industry captains, the Prime Minister also took the opportunity to attack his political rivals who have been ridiculing his frequent visits to the state and saying that it smacked of his nervousness ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“As an MP from the state, I will come twice, five times, 10 times... I am your MP and will keep visiting (the state),” he said.

Asking industrialists to scale up their investment in agriculture, he said that during a recent visit to Mumbai he made a presentation before businessmen explaining how they could invest in agriculture to add value to farmer produce by spending on projects like warehousing, cold storage and packaging.

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 81 investment projects with over Rs 60,000 crore at a ground breaking ceremony in the presence of top industrialists.

He termed it not only as a groundbreaking event but also a record-breaking one. “People are calling this event a ground-breaking ceremony. But I call this a record-breaking ceremony. The manner in which development has been given an impetus in such a short span of time and old misconceptions have been changed in Uttar Pradesh is commendable,” he pointed out.

Giving a push to digitalization, the Prime Minister said that the projects that are being launched in Uttar Pradesh will carry forward the Digital India and Make in India schemes.

The digital infrastructure will get a new direction with setting up of an IT centre for Internet service in Uttar Pradesh.

Around 80 leading industrialists, including Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla group, Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani group, Subhash Chandra, chairman of Essel group, and Sanjeev Puri, MD, ITC, besides top magnates of other major business houses, participated in the event, which comes after the “Investors Summit” that was held here in February.

Tags: rahul gandhi, prime minister narendra modi, opposition

MOST POPULAR

1

'I’m upset': Kangana Ranaut reacts to news of Priyanka Chopra’s ‘engagement’

2

Women reveal surprising move that turns them on during sex

3

Honor 9N review: The budget notch

4

Priyanka termed ‘unprofessional’ for quitting Bharat; Salman cuts off ties with her?

5

Blood Moon dazzles, was longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham