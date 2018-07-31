The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Karnataka man attacked for speaking to woman of another community

Published : Jul 30, 2018, 8:55 pm IST
An eight-member group, who found Suresh talking to a burqa-clad woman near the bus stand on Sunday, objected to it, police said.

Mangaluru: In an apparent case of moral policing, a group of people attacked a man who was found talking to a woman from another community near Mangaluru, police said on Monday.

Suresh was injured in the attack and treated as an outpatient at a government hospital, police said.

An eight-member group, who found Suresh talking to a burqa-clad woman near the bus stand on Sunday, objected to it, they said.

The man, belonging to Farangipet, was proceeding to Mangaluru from Bantwal when he met the woman and exchanged pleasantries.

As he proceeded in his car, the group waylaid the vehicle and attacked him besides hurling abuses, police said.

Suresh later lodged a complaint and a case has been registered at the Bantwal rural police station.

Several cases of moral policing have been reported in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district in the last few years.

