↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, wife, son Tejaswi in IRCTC scam

PTI
Published : Jul 30, 2018, 11:00 am IST
The CBI, which had on April 16 filed the chargesheet in the case, had said that there is enough evidence against the accused.

Court summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejaswi Yadav and others as accused in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejaswi Yadav and others as accused in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed them to appear before the court on August 31 in a case related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

Besides the RJD chief and his family members, former union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, BK Agarwal, then managing director of IRCTC, and then IRCTC director Rakesh Saxena were also named in the chargesheet.

The other names in the charge sheet include then group general managers of IRCTC V K Asthana and R K Goyal, Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel.

