Dare goes wrong? Man deposits Re 1 in TRAI chief’s account over Aadhaar challenge

The Twitter user also claimed that Re 1 transaction revealed that R S Sharma’s Aadhaar is mapped to an account in Bank of India.

Responding to TRAI Chief R S Sharma's open challenge, many Twitter users on Saturday claimed victory over 'leaking' his personal details. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: It seems like the challenge which was thrown by TRAI chief R S Sharma to Twitteratti has gone wrong. Soon after Sharma shared his Aadhaar number on Twitter and dared the users to cause harm to him if they could, Aadhaar critics shared what they called his date of birth, PAN number, voter ID number, telecom operator, phone model, Air India frequent flyer ID and even a personal picture supposed to be his Whatsapp profile picture.

And now, a man has deposited Re 1 in the bank account of the TRAI chief to prove his claims.

The user with Twitter handle, anivar, made the deposit using BHIM mobile app.

Slamming Sharma, anivar tweeted: My donation to @rssharma3 's aadhaar via BHIM to build Govt systems with better engineering to protect user privacy.

You can also join in this #DonateToRSS / #GiveToRamSewak drive”

My donation to @rssharma3 's aadhaar via BHIM to build Govt systems with better engineering to protect user privacy.

You can also join in this #DonateToRSS / #GiveToRamSewak drive https://t.co/juDHhzGOEs pic.twitter.com/zz6wkyw63i — 4||1V4r (@anivar) July 28, 2018

The Twitter user further took a jibe at Sharma and said:

Just like pay to Aadhaar in BHIM , you can donate to his Bank account without his consent using #UPI as well . You can even use @TezbyGoogle . #DonateToRSS /#GiveToRamSewak to build better engineered Govt systems. pic.twitter.com/0C2bglwvJm — 4||1V4r (@anivar) July 28, 2018

He also claimed that Re 1 transaction revealed that Sharma’s Aadhaar is mapped to an account in Bank of India.

See what one rupee revealed . His Aadhaar mapped to an account is in Bank of India . (BKID is Bank of India's short code) pic.twitter.com/gyvv60fGe0 — 4||1V4r (@anivar) July 29, 2018

However, all the details could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Sunday jumped into the debate following a full-blown war of words on Twitter between Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman R S Sharma and some users over the potential of Aadhaar number being misused.

In a statement, the UIDAI said that any information published on Twitter about R S Sharma was not fetched from Aadhaar database or UIDAI's servers and that it was already available in the public domain as he is a public servant for decades and was easily available on Google and various other sites by a simple search without Aadhaar number.

"This is merely cheap publicity by these unscrupulous elements who try to attract attention by creating such fake news," the statement added.

Also Read: Personal details of TRAI chief not hacked from Aadhaar database: UIDAI

Responding to TRAI chief’s open challenge, many Twitter users on Saturday claimed victory over 'leaking' his personal details but R S Sharma has maintained in multiple tweets and replies that the challenge had never been about phone numbers and other information but for causing harm using knowledge of his Aadhaar number.​