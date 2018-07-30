The Asian Age | News

Burari recap in Jharkhand: 7 including 2 infants found dead in Ranchi

PTI
Published : Jul 30, 2018, 1:14 pm IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2018, 1:13 pm IST

  'Five adults and two infants were found dead in their home under Kanke police station,' police said. (Representational Image)

Ranchi: Seven members of a family, including two infants, were found dead inside a house near Kanke area in Ranchi, police said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, Senior Superintendent of Police Anis Gupta said.

"Five adults and two infants were found dead in their home under Kanke police station," he added.

An investigation is underway, the SSP said.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: burari death, family suicide in ranchi, crime, ranchi police
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

