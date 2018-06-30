Woman, daughter sexually assaulted 17-yr-old boy for 3 months in Himachal

Police said case has been filed against the woman, 45, and her daughter, 22, on basis of complaint filed by the boy's father on Thursday.

Shimla: A Nepalese woman and her daughter have been charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy for over three months in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, police said.

The district's Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar said a case has been filed against the woman, 45, and her daughter, 22, on the basis of a complaint filed by the boy's father on Thursday.

He said the case has been filed against the two women under a section of the Indian Penal Code which deals with buying minor for purposes of prostitution and other related crimes.

The police officer said it is suspected that the entire episode had the consent of the boy, who is 17 year and six months old; hence, relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were not included in the FIR.

Kumar said the accused were not arrested so far as the matter was being investigated on its merit.

The boy's father has alleged in his complaint that the woman and his daughter took his son to their house, kept him there and allegedly assaulted him sexually for three months, the police officer added.

Asked about the husband of the accused woman, the officer said it was not clear if she was separated or a widow. About the boy, the officer said he was a local resident and was not enrolled for formal schooling.

The officer did not share more details, saying investigation in the case is underway.